Green buildings & energy efficiency

 

IN PURSUIT of emissions reduction targets, countries are seeking to reduce fossil fuel consumption. One route is through more efficient energy use.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Green Building Council (TTGBC), buildings “account for almost 40 per cent of total energy used in the Caribbean and about 38 per cent of the carbon emissions generated, especially during their construction and operation phases” (https://ttgbc.org/driving-energy-efficiency-through-sustainably-designed-and-constructed-buildings/). This means that more thoughtful and sustainable building design, construction processes and utilisation can lead to significant efficiency gains and contribute to overall emissions reduction. Accordingly, there is today a growing emphasis on developing and outfitting “green” buildings.

Green buildings

A green building is one that has been constructed or outfitted to minimise its impact on the environment. The objectives are usually to ensure efficient energy and water use, sustainability in the construction value chain (for new builds), and a low footprint in terms of its impact on the surrounding environment. Green buildings can be LEED-certified, which means they follow a global benchmarking system that measures energy and environmental performance in buildings.

So what exactly makes a building green? Zoning in on energy performance specifically, simple features which can impact how much energy a building uses include its location, orientation and shape, as well as the building “envelope”—the physical barrier between the conditioned and non-conditioned environment of a building (comprising roof, floor, walls, windows and doors). These features impact the lighting and cooling/heating needs of a building, which account for a large fraction of total energy consumption.

For example, if a building is fronted by glass that is not tinted or windows without awnings, the interior could heat up quickly and demand more of the air-conditioning system. The same can be said of buildings with offices facing East or West that have no tree line or other defence against the sun, though such spaces may require less artificial lighting. The design of green buildings takes these contextual environmental factors into account and considers: how will this building’s bearings, landscaping and even exterior cosmetic finishes impact its energy use?

Green buildings also conserve energy through their internal outfitting. Energy efficient appliances and fixtures help reduce overall energy use. Floor plans seek to optimise air flow and leverage natural light to reduce the need for artificial temperature regulation or lighting. Beyond energy efficiency, many green buildings also seek to make smart use of water resources, with rainwater harvesting systems or pressure- or flow-regulating fittings.

While the physical features of a building are critical determinants of how green it is, it is equally important to consider how the building is used, when and by whom. Consider office buildings, for example. Even if the majority of employees occupy an office building for a standard eight-hour period, lights and air-conditioning are often kept at maximum levels throughout the day. In some cases, spaces that are rarely used are nevertheless kept cooled and lit, resulting in unnecessary energy expenditure.

While the comfort of building occupants should inform lighting and cooling needs, that comfort is sometimes overlooked—in many businesses and offices across Trinidad and Tobago, for instance, occupants wear jackets to keep out the cold of the air-conditioning. Green buildings save energy by matching internal conditions with user needs through building management and monitoring systems, and generally taking an intelligent, practical approach to energy use.

Simple ways to green a building

While integration of green design principles may be easiest for new builds, it is still possible to retrofit or adapt existing homes or buildings to make them greener. Targeting greater energy efficiency is perhaps the easiest approach.

Switching out old appliances for energy efficient models, replacing incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs and installing dimmer switches, using fans and natural ventilation instead of air conditioning and quite simply turning off lights and appliances when not in use are all effective ways to reduce energy usage.

In terms of building design, the installation of awnings or planting of shade trees around homes and buildings can help regulate internal temperatures and reduce reliance on air conditioning. Where possible, homeowners or building developers can seek to integrate outdoor spaces such as covered balconies or terraces for occupants to capitalise on natural light and fresh air to work or rest instead of being confined to regulated internal environments. Rooftop terraces would also allow for integration of sustainable gardening and rainwater harvesting.

The accrual of energy savings through such features will simultaneously reduce expenditure for homeowners and businesses alike. This makes green buildings a worthwhile investment from both financial and environmental standpoints.

In this regard, and given the urgency of climate action, green buildings will undoubtedly play an important role as we look to build a more sustainable future for our planet.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks member and signature event sponsor 2021 The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago for contributing this article. To learn more about ways to reduce energy consumption, download NGC’s EnergySmarTT app from the Google Play or App Store. For more information about the clean energy transition, visit the website www.carigreen.ngc.co.tt

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nedco promises updated accounts by January

Nedco promises updated accounts by January

BRINGING the audited financials of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) from 2018-2021 up to date is of paramount importance for the company’s chief executive officer Calvin Maurice.

The State enterprise, which was established in 2002, is tasked with developing the micro and small enterprise sector through the provision of loans, business training and entrepreneurial support services. It provides loans of up to $500,000 to start-ups and companies looking to expand their business.

Will 9th Summit succeed or fail?

THE possibility that the Ninth Summit of the Americas, taking place in Los Angeles, California, USA, from June 6-10, would make meaningful progress seems limited already, although this should be an opportunity for dialogue and building partnerships in a time of global crises.

Novo Farms targets products to rival imports

Novo Farms targets products to rival imports

AFTER conquering the local market for fries made from sweet potatoes, cassava and dasheen dug out of T&T soils, state-of-the-art agro-processor Novo Farms has decided to take up the challenge of mass producing flour made from cassava and dasheen.

Brechin Castle-based Novo Farms is all about targeting import substitution as the company seeks to invest, develop and manufacture local products that are healthier, of higher quality and grown locally, said chairman of Novo Farms, Glen Ramdhani.

T&T at a crossroad with natural gas

T&T at a crossroad with natural gas

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said the LNG business in T&T is currently undergoing transformation.

He delivered this message as the keynote speaker at the Energy Chamber’s annual conference at the Hyatt last week.

He noted that in January 2022, the Government executed a Heads of Agreement with Atlantic LNG Shareholders for its restructuring with the objective of improving its efficiency, competitiveness and long-term viability.

Beware of bias when making financial decisions

Beware of bias when making financial decisions

WHEN we think of finance, many of us immediately think of complex equations, algorithms or charts. Indeed, numbers do play an important role in the finance industry but an often overlooked, and just as important, aspect is the role of behavioural psychology. In this week’s article, the focus will be on the psychological aspect of the financial decision-making process, otherwise known as bias, and how some commonly exhibited biases can affect one’s judgment in making appropriate financial decisions.

Green buildings & energy efficiency

Green buildings & energy efficiency

IN PURSUIT of emissions reduction targets, countries are seeking to reduce fossil fuel consumption. One route is through more efficient energy use.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Green Building Council (TTGBC), buildings “account for almost 40 per cent of total energy used in the Caribbean and about 38 per cent of the carbon emissions generated, especially during their construction and operation phases” (https://ttgbc.org/driving-energy-efficiency-through-sustainably-designed-and-constructed-buildings/). This means that more thoughtful and sustainable building design, construction processes and utilisation can lead to significant efficiency gains and contribute to overall emissions reduction.