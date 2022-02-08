Green Fund gets refreshed mandate

FOLLOWING the United Nations Congress of Parties (COP26) summit in Glasgow in November last year, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis mandated that the Green Fund Advisory Committee review the Fund.
After being in abeyance for about nine months, a new advisory committee was appointed on January 20.
It is chaired by Camille Mohan Cayenne and includes Steve Jordan, Carlton Roberts, Maurisa Pierre, Kelli Danglad, Joel Roper, Michelle Davis, Eula Rogers and Jeremy Ramroop.
Based on the goals of COP26, one of the first acts of the committee, Robinson-Regis told Express Business is “a review of the Green Fund with the new board regarding the current stipulations for approval and ensuring that recipients’ objectives are clearly aligned”.
She said the Green Fund has to be seen as a catalyst for engaging community groups and other organisations in the achievement of T&T’s environmental agenda.
“This agenda is guided by Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy: Vision 2030, which has as one its five main goals ‘Placing the environment at the centre of social and economic development’,” she said.
The Green Fund stood at $7.6 billion in September 2020.
All private sector entities that generate revenue in Trinidad and Tobago are required to pay a levy of 0.03 per cent on their gross income to the Green Fund.
Since it became operational in 2008, only $400 million has been spent on sustainable projects so far.
“To date, we have used less than five per cent of the funds and we are looking for eligible organisations to access it. It has been a challenge to get people to access it,” Simone Browne, director of the Green Fund told Express Business last November.
“What we try to do at the Fund is ensure that people don’t just think of it as free money, but you must generally want to do something to preserve the environment. We aren’t just going to haemorrhage money that seems to be only paying fees but not actually doing anything with respect changing our behaviors or improving the physical environment. Unfortunately, we find ourselves with applicants with no experience and environmental awareness but coming for a $25 million project and the majority of it is going to pay salaries. That is not going to make a difference in our environment. We do not encourage applications like that,” Browne said.
So how will the Fund align to the COP26 goals?
“Thus far the Green Fund has demonstrated its vital role as a tool for the Government to financially assist organisations and community groups that are engaged in activities related to remediation, reforestation, environmental education and public awareness of environmental issues and conservation of the environment. These goals will in future be even closer tied to COP26’s goals of curtailing deforestation and demonstrating investment in renewables; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats; mobilising finance, albeit at a local level to suitable applicants and working together to deliver,” said Robinson-Regis.
She noted that to date there are 15 certified activities, valued at over $330 million, under active implementation, all reflecting in some way the COP26, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and National Development Goals.
Some of the projects are—water harvesting in Toco, solar power installations, development of a waste oil management system, expansion of the Adopt a River Programme, wetlands rehabilitation, the Capacity Building of Fishers Initiative for Sustainable Harvest, underwater turtle monitoring and related eco-tourism development.
Robinson-Regis said the members of the advisory committee have been selected due to their experience and qualifications in the areas of finance, environmental management and law, as well as demonstrated interest in matters related to remediation, reforestation, environmental education and public awareness of environmental issues or conservation of the environment.
“These are key areas of the Green Fund’s mandate, allowing for a high level of assessment on the part of the board, regarding the selection and approval of project proposals from institutions desirous of Green Fund support,” she said.
“The work approved and supported by the Green Fund also supports Trinidad and Tobago’s commitments to the global SDGs,” she said.
She observed that another critical driver to which the Green Fund contributes is the National Environmental Policy of Trinidad and Tobago.
Trinidad and Tobago was represented at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who led Trinidad and Tobago as the head of delegation for the World Leaders’ Summit; Minister Robinson-Regis the head of delegation for the High Level Ministerial Summit; and Mr Kishan Kumarsingh, head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit of the Ministry of Planning was the head of delegation for technical negotiations.