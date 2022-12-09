Green light for Lightsource bp solar project

HISTORY was made yesterday with the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the consortium partners for the country’s first utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project.
T&TEC and a consortium comprising bpTT, Shell T&T and Lightsource BP signed the agreement to develop two solar power plants at Brechin Castle and Orange Grove, providing 112 megawatts (MW) of power.
In a news release yesterday, bpTT said the project is located across two sites, Brechin Castle (92MW), and Orange Grove (20MW).
It noted that construction is set to commence on both sites in first quarter of 2023, and is expected to be operational in third quarter and fourth quarter 2024.
bpTT said at the Orange Grove site, bp and Shell will collaborate with the University of the West Indies (UWI).
The projects will produce 302,500MWh of renewable electricity a year, which is enough to power the equivalent of 42,500 homes and save 165,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, said the news release from the consortium.
“This is the first time the consortium of bp, Shell and Lightsource bp has ever worked together on a joint project. With the experience of bp and Shell, as major operators in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy industry, combined with Lightsource bp’s global solar expertise, the group represents the huge potential to accelerate the energy transition through collaboration,” the release further stated.
T&TEC’s chairman, Romney Thomas, said that entering this “historic new era of electricity generation” demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to reducing the country’s carbon emissions, as the world grapples with climate change. Acknowledging that a significant impact on emissions can be made by incorporating renewable energy into the generation mix, he said the plants “will provide 112MW of power and avoid 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually”.
In a news release from T&TEC, Thomas highlighted that the introduction of solar energy will save 1700 million standard cubic feet of gas per annum, which equates to savings of US$3 million per annum for T&TEC.
He also noted that the plants will be located close to two of T&TEC’s largest load centres—Pt Lisas/Chaguanas (Brechin Castle Plant) and Trincity/ East-West Corridor ( Orange Grove Plant) and consequently “voltage stability in these areas will be enhanced as we optimise power flow over the shorter distances”.
Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, applauded the initiative as a significant step in the right direction, as it is an important pillar in our pursuit of a sustainable and secure energy future.
Renewable energy, he said, “if carefully assessed, cost, planned and executed. ...[provides] a sustainable power source to facilitate various initiatives across the utilities sector”.
He listed some possible initiatives, including expanded internet access, electric vehicle fleet for the postal services and solar generators for WASA and renewable energy for waste management. All of which can have a “decidedly positive impact” on the utilities sector, he said.
Minister of Energy, Stuart Young, urged policymakers and those tasked with getting things, done that we must “move quicker” to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector stays globally competitive. The plants are expected to be commissioned in 2024.
Meanwhile, bpTT’s president David Campbell at the signing ceremony said this is a significant milestone for the country as it has the potential to unlock future investments in renewable energy and in pursuing this activity through collaboration, they are able to leverage the strengths of Lightsource bp, bpTT and Shell for the benefit of T&T.
Eugene Okpere, Shell’s senior vice president and country chair, said the project underscores Shell’s commitment to helping Trinidad and Tobago’s move towards a low-carbon energy future.
“This solar project will supply the first green electrons to the grid and is a significant step in the country’s Energy Transition journey. Collectively, Government, private sector and academia brought new perspectives to help chart new territory for this country’s renewable energy future and we look forward to what will come,” Okpere added.