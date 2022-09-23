BpTT yesterday confirmed that it is proceeding with the development of its Cypre offshore gas project, on the same day the London-headquartered energy giant signed a new gas sale contract with wholly State-owned National Gas Company.
In a statement, bpTT said the decision to give the green light to the gas development project followed recent meetings of T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, bp CEO Bernard Looney and incoming president for bpTT, David Campbell, where they discussed accelerating the project’s sanction.
Seven wells
Cypre will become bpTT’s third subsea development. It will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14-kilometre flexible flowlines.
Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025.
The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 metres. At peak the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250-300 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd), bpTT said in the statement.
Production from Cypre will go towards satisfying bpTT’s existing gas supply commitments.
BpTT said the the Cypre development forms part of its strategy of maximising production from existing infrastructure, identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster without adding operating emissions.
The energy giant said the subsea development will capitalise on the existing subsea enabling infrastructure at Juniper allowing gas to be brought to market in a shorter time than a normally unmanned installation (NUI) development.
Operating emissions
The new development will access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation which allows production to be added without increasing bpTT’s operating emissions.
Incoming bpTT president David Campbell said: “The go-ahead for the Cypre development is great news for Trinidad and Tobago and for bpTT, as it demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in our business here.
“Today’s announcement is a great reflection of our strategy in action—efficiently developing the resources in our existing acreage so we can bring new gas to the market faster, all without increasing operating emissions.”
In a statement, bpTT said the decision to give the green light to the gas development project followed recent meetings of T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, bp CEO Bernard Looney and incoming president for bpTT, David Campbell, where they discussed accelerating the project’s sanction.
Seven wells
Cypre will become bpTT’s third subsea development. It will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14-kilometre flexible flowlines.
Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025.
The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 metres. At peak the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250-300 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd), bpTT said in the statement.
Production from Cypre will go towards satisfying bpTT’s existing gas supply commitments.
BpTT said the the Cypre development forms part of its strategy of maximising production from existing infrastructure, identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster without adding operating emissions.
The energy giant said the subsea development will capitalise on the existing subsea enabling infrastructure at Juniper allowing gas to be brought to market in a shorter time than a normally unmanned installation (NUI) development.
Operating emissions
The new development will access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation which allows production to be added without increasing bpTT’s operating emissions.
Incoming bpTT president David Campbell said: “The go-ahead for the Cypre development is great news for Trinidad and Tobago and for bpTT, as it demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in our business here.
“Today’s announcement is a great reflection of our strategy in action—efficiently developing the resources in our existing acreage so we can bring new gas to the market faster, all without increasing operating emissions.”