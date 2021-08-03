LOCAL fintech company, WiPay, has taken its payment technology to Grenada and the company is providing the technical support for the Keith Mitchell administration’s drive to launch a pilot digital uniform assistance programme.
The pilot programme, which was launched in St George’s last Thursday, involves the Grenada government providing grants to 5,000 beneficiaries, who will receive a QR (Quick Response) code sent to the mobile phones or to their email addresses.
The QR codes store the biodata and photographs of the recipients on their phone, which allows them to present their phones at the participating retail outlets, which have been furnished with the QR code scanners.
The 5,000 recipients will have the option of buying school supplies at any one or more of the 41 businesses that have chosen to partner with the administration to facilitate the cashless transactions, the launch ceremony of the programme was told.
Grenada’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, with responsibility for Special Projects, Needy Assistance and ICT, Pamela Moses, said the QR code will be distributed to the recipients in four batches starting on August 9 and ending on or about August 30.
“That gives everyone sufficient time to go and shop for their children’s school clothes. It also gives us enough time to rectify and address any issues as we go along,” Moses said.
She said the recipients who do not have smart phones or an email address will be provided with printed copies of the QR codes, which can be used in the participating stores.
Moses said the Grenada government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WiPay just before the pandemic and that the digital uniform distribution programme is the first of several.
Permanent secretary in the Grenada Prime Minister’s Office, Findley Jeffrey, said the digital distribution of grants to needy people to buy school supplies is just the first in a series of projects the government there will implement.
“There are a lot of things on stream and there are some that are coming, whether it be in the field of education, finance, commerce trade or health, there are many things in the pipeline. So really these are exciting times that we are living in,” Findley said.
WiPay founder, Aldwyn Wayne, also told the launch ceremony that there was more to come in the company’s partnership with the Government of Grenada.
This project is a part of the Grenadian government’s assistance in the Education, Empowerment and Development (Seed) programme, a social safety net project on the island.
WiPay has been busy in the last few months, signing an agreement in June with remittance payment giant Ria Financial Services, that would expand the company’s digital payment network into over 150 countries across the world, including locations like Walmart and Kroger.
The agreement would allow customer-to-customer and business-to-business money transfer from Ria Financial’s network of 435,000 locations in 160-plus countries to WiPay’s network throughout the Caribbean.
Ria Financial is the second largest remittance company in the world after Western Union. Ria Financial has a large cash collection and money transfer presence in the region and the agreement adds direct-to-bank deposits in the Caribbean to its network.
In April, the company which created more than 1,000 free e-commerce websites or mobile apps for local small businesses and micro-enterprises, which resulted in WiPay being documented in the Guinness World Records.
That effort was replicated in T&T with Wayne saying: “We realised that there were many people on the ground in T&T wanting to take part in this revolution, but they just did not have a website. So giving them e-commerce payment systems without a website was not filling that void.”
Relocating head office
In the December 15, 2020 edition, Wayne told Express Business that he was planning to move out of Trinidad this year.
“I am going to move the headquarters out of Trinidad. There are a couple options, but before the middle of the year next year, we are going to be headquartered outside of Trinidad. Definitely, 100 per cent at this point...
“Our developers would remain in Trinidad, but the majority of our work is going to be done to facilitate the needs of wherever we are headquartered. There are countries, central banks and governments that understand that the future of payments is digital. And those countries require solutions and tools to help them operate in a more efficient way,” said Wayne.
He said if WiPay is needed more outside of Trinidad and Tobago to provide digital services “we are definitely going to focus on providing those tools and services where they are needed.”
Asked about the options for the relocation of its head office, WiPay’s founder noted that WiPay exists in seven Caribbean countries already. But if there is one country that requires the company’s non-cash payments solutions more than others, “it makes natural sense for us to be domiciled in that country to facilitate the need.”
Pressed on which of the seven countries WiPay now operates in seems most prospective as the future location of the company, Wayne said: “It’s definitely between Jamaica and Barbados. Guyana is not bad as well.”
Asked to put on the record why he is considering moving the company’s headquarters, he said: “For us, it is where the need is. The need for WiPay to develop solutions and help a specific market is where we want to be. We want to make sure that we have quick turnaround time, that we can deliver efficient solutions and that that demand is what is going to drive us to have our base of operation in a specific market. Those are the conditions that would drive us into relocating.”