Group companies won’t get all our forex

DESPITE the ANSA McAL group now having two lines of access to foreign exchange, chief executive of ANSA Bank Robert Le Hunte says that for the conglomerate to use its access and all its foreign exchange for itself would be bad for business.
“It will be done to our peril because we will lose business,” he told the Sunday Express.
ANSA McAL, one of the country’s largest conglomerates, now has two financial institutions in its portfolio of companies with foreign exchange licences from the Central Bank—ANSA Merchant Bank and ANSA Bank, its first commercial bank.
ANSA Bank is a subsidiary of the ANSA Merchant Bank, which also includes the general and life insurance companies, Tatil and Tatil Life.
With ANSA’s acquisition of the Bank of Baroda, which was completed in March, the conglomerate acquired the bank’s licence.
Both ANSA Merchant and Bank of Baroda were authorised dealers of foreign exchange by the Central Bank.
T&T’s 12 authorised dealers of foreign exchange are: AIC Finance Limited, ANSA Merchant Bank, Bank of Baroda, Citibank, CIBC First Caribbean, Development Finance Ltd, First Citizens Bank, General Finance Corporation, Intercommercial Bank, RBC Royal Bank, Soctiabank and Republic Bank. However, it was only until April 2014 when four of the non-bank authorised dealers: ANSA Merchant Bank, AIC Finance, Massy Finance and DFL were regularised that there was a heightened tightness in the local market.
The Sunday Express questioned the Central Bank on its decision to allow ANSA McAL to have two lines of access to foreign exchange and whether it would give the group a competitive advantage in a tight foreign exchange market.
The Central Bank’s spokesperson responded: “The Central Bank’s distribution of its sales of foreign currency to authorised dealers is based fundamentally on each authorised dealer’s market share—that is, how important the dealer is in the distribution of foreign currency to the domestic public.”
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Le Hunte said that Baroda’s market share was less than one per cent which he said was “miniscule” and that allocations of foreign exchange was for the institution to deal with its customers.
“As a bank, we have customers to deal with. Some of those customers might be members of the ANSA McAL group. But we have a number of different customers. So whatever foreign exchange we get, small as it may be, in the less than one per cent of the market, is to be allocated to our customers. If we want to be competitive we have to ensure that we take care of all of our customers,” he said.
The Sunday Express pointed out that given the size of the group and that some the companies would now have bank accounts with bank, ANSA Bank’s demand for foreign exchange from the Central Bank would increase.
Le Hunte responded: “We are talking about a theoretical issue. The amount, based on the size of this bank, with less than half of one per cent market share as its allocation, is small.
“And therefore, I think, any additional allocations that we get, will be very minimal. And so that’s one point.
“The second point is that whatever allocations we get, if we want to be competitive, we have to share that allocation with all of our customers and all of our existing customers. You will not be able to retain your customers and that, to me, is not good business sense after spending so much money for a commercial bank. I think from a practical perspective, proper management of the bank will dictate that you would not take your small allocation and give it to one particular customer.”
And if the bank’s portfolio grows from one per cent to about ten per cent, how does it prioritise the forex?
Le Hunte pointed out that there are restrictions with regard to how many intercompany accounts the conglomerate can have in the bank.
“There are regulations that govern that, that prevents that from happening. We are looking at growing our business as a bank but not necessarily growing the business by taking ANSA McAL subsidiary companies from the other bankers. We are looking at growing our bank by getting other type of customers coming to the bank,” he said.
The group’s financial services sector comprises ANSA Merchant Bank, Tatil General/Life, Bryden’s Insurance Barbados and Consolidated Finance.
“I think there are a number of linkages and synergies that could work within the group, that could allow for us to provide better services to our customers. The group interacts with a number of customers, and therefore there are opportunities for us to be able to tap in to some of those customers within the constraints of what is acceptable from a regulatory standpoint. And therefore, I consider this as a deepening of that relationship,” he said.
ANSA has tentacles in several industries in T&T: automotive, beverage, construction, distribution, financial services, manufacturing, services, real estate, retail and media. The group, which is publicly listed on the T&T Stock Exchange, has operations throughout the Caribbean and in North and Central America.
Le Hunte pointed out that ANSA McAL’s acquisition of the Bank of Baroda included its assets of $420 million and liabilities of $350 million.
It acquired a staff of 25 and three branches.
At its launch, ANSA Bank said it would be investing heavily in technology and artificial intelligent systems as it moves to become Trinidad and Tobago’s first fully integrated, digital bank.