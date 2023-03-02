‘Group stronger, more adaptive’

Restaurant management company Prestige Holdings Ltd has turned its business around.
The financial year 2022 was one of significant recovery for Prestige Holdings, compared to the two previous years, when the Covid-19 pandemic had a severe negative impact on our business, chairman Christian Mouttet said yesterday in the company’s consolidated audited results fro the 12 months ended November 30, 2022.
Prestige operates KFC, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays, Subway and Starbucks franchises.
“There has been significant effort and progress towards returning our business operations to pre-pandemic levels, and overall our Group has emerged stronger, more adaptive and well positioned for future growth,” Mouttet stated.
For the fiscal year 2022, group revenue increased by 55 per cent to $1.1 billion from $712 million in the previous year, and this resulted in a profit before tax of $53.7 million compared to a loss before tax of $31.7 million in 2021. “During the period, our Group generated $165 million in operating cash flow, repaid $38.3 million in debt, which reduced our total borrowings to $55.7 million, and we ended the year with $95 million in cash,” Mouttet said.
“At year end we operated 129 restaurants, with one new restaurant opening, one closure, and no remodels or relocations during the period.”
All Prestige brands posted significant operational and financial improvements when compared to the two previous, Covid-19 impacted years, Mouttet stated.
The group’s overall profitability at $54 million, was comparable to 2019, the last full year in which there were no Covid-19 restrictions.
“Throughout 2022, we continued to build on the innovation and progress that has been made in our digital, delivery and drive-thru channels and expect that these platforms will continue to drive growth going forward.
“The most significant challenge that our industry is currently experiencing is high, and in some cases increasing, food, packaging and operating costs, and the global supply chain disruptions that have caused this are expected to persist for some time. These increases have been material to our business and we are working closely with our local and foreign suppliers in order to minimise their impact to our business and our customers,” Mouttet stated.
He reiterated that 2022 was a “recovery year for our business after two very difficult pandemic impacted years”.
“In 2023, we expect to build on the progress made in the last year and also restart our new store and remodelling investment programme. Already in 2023, we have opened two new Starbucks restaurants at Brentwood and Aranguez, and will open a third in O’Meara in March. In April 2023, we will open our first Starbucks restaurant in Guyana at the Amazonia mall. Additional new stores in Trinidad are also planned during the financial year,” he said.
The board approved a final dividend of 20 cents (2021—zero cents) per common share, which, with shareholders’ approval, will bring the total dividends payable for the financial year 2022 to 32 cents (2021 —zero cents), the same as in 2019.
The final dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on April 13, 2023.