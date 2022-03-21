The National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (Natuc) and the Covid-19 Transparency Advocacy Group TT (CTAGTT) are rejecting the amended public health regulations for the safe zone policy, which now include more business establishments.
In a joint statement over the weekend, Natuc and CTAGTT said that the March 6 amendment was published and the places that are now “safe zones” include: cooperative societies, credit unions, friendly societies, lodges, community centres, banquet halls and other meeting places.
The Express reached out two senior credit union officials about this move and they both indicated that while the credit unions did receive the letter about the amendment, it was optional for them to become a safe zone as all health protocols are already in place, since the beginning of the pandemic.
The groups lamented that Covid vaccinations have become a normalised basis for discrimination and segregation, and citizens’ vaccination status should be designated as private, sensitive and confidential in law.
CTAGTT challenged the Chief Medical Officer, the Director of Epidemiology, the Minister of Health, and the Attorney General to provide an evidential basis for this expanded legislation.
Natuc and CTAGTT said this matter needs to be addressed urgently as this “underhanded expansion” of vaccine-based segregations into credit unions and community centres and other public spaces cannot be condoned.
“This is a transparent attempt to manipulate the Public Health Ordinance to mount a back-door attack on our democratic framework and erode our fundamental rights and freedoms,” the groups said.
The Express contacted MovieTowne’s banquet centre owner Derek Chin who agreed that safe zones need to be disbanded.
He said his banquet centre has been a safe zone since the implementation and it has slowed down its business.
“Many people want to have their weddings and functions here but when they are told all guests have to be vaccinated that becomes an issue. When we were operating at 50 per cent capacity, business was very slow, but now we are allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, things are picking up,” Chin remarked.
He noted that the safe zone with its strict restrictions and policies is supposed to be the ‘safest’ of areas for people to visit and congregate with no unvaccinated people allowed, but groceries, malls and drug stores have no such restrictions.
“To this day, I am yet to understand the hypocrisy. Businesses have suffered unnecessarily to the extent that many have closed for good from a policy that made absolutely no sense and which was totally ineffective and foolish,” he added.