Guardian Holdings’ profit increases by 95%

GUARDIAN Holdings Ltd (GHL), the regional conglomerate that is a subsidiary of the NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), which has found itself in the crosshairs of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has recorded a half-year profit of $250.9 million.
This was a 95 per cent increase compared to the equivalent period last year.
For the three months ended June 30, GHL made a profit of $190.1 million.
This marked a significant reversal from the $207,000 loss reported by the company during the same period last year.
It was also an improvement on the $60.8 million profit made in the first quarter of this year.
In recent times there has been a major shake-up at NCBFG with both its president and group chief executive officer Patrick Hylton and its group chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer Dennis Cohen being replaced.
Robert Almeida was on July 21 appointed as NCBFG’s interim CEO replacing Hylton.
Almeida also replaced Hylton as the chairman of GHL.
“I am delighted to present my first quarterly chairman’s report covering the half-year financial performance of your Group following my appointment as chairman,” Almeida stated.
“For the half-year ended June 30, the Group delivered strong results from continued growth across our operations in the English and Dutch Caribbean,” he stated.
Almeida said earnings per share increased to $1.08 versus $0.55 in the comparative period last year.
“Our results benefited from year-over-year revenue growth as well as fair value gains generated in the current year versus losses in the prior year. This was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operating expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation as well as an increase in insurance finance expenses partially due to the impact of interest rate movements on liabilities and higher taxation expense,” he said.
‘Group remains focused’
“Both Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments contributed favourably to the Group’s results, as they continue to build strong momentum. Insurance service results increased by $77 million or 29 per cent from $268 million in the prior year to $345 million in the current period. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $183 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $106 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines,” he stated.
Almeida said net income from investing activities also increased by $601 million over the prior year of $268 million.
“Your Group continues to closely monitor volatile markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary,” he stated.
Almeida said for the first half of the year, the impact of interest rate movements was less favourable to the Group’s insurance liabilities. “However, it is worthy to note that the impact was favourable for our clients as they earned higher investment income in this period due to growth in the policyholders’ underlying funds, which resulted in higher expenses for the Group,” he said.
“Your Group remains focused on optimising performance, capitalising on emerging opportunities, while at the same time managing and mitigating known and emerging risks,” Almeida said.
Almeida said based on the overall performance of the half year under review, GHL’s directors have proposed an interim dividend of 22 cents to be paid to shareholders.
Persad-Bissessar, in her two most recent addresses at political meetings, questioned whether the interconnections between NCBFG and GHL could lead to a repeat of the collapse of the local insurance company, similar to Clico’s failure in January 2009.
Persad-Bissessar said NCBFG’s completion of its acquisition of a majority 62 per cent in GHL in 2019 meant what was happening at the Jamaican company would have a direct impact on Guardian Holdings’ policyholders.
NCBFG’s chairman Michael Lee-Chin, Hylton and Cohen are all members of the Guardian Holdings board.
Lee-Chin returned to the NCBFG board in July cutting short a planned leave of absence by more than a month.
On May 24, Lee-Chin announced that he was taking a leave of absence from the boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCBJ) and GHL to allow him to focus on certain pressing business and personal matters.