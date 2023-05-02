Guayaguayare fishing post falling apart

In 2012, the People’s Partnership government completed a project formulated under the Patrick Manning administration, aimed at improving the lives of fishermen in southeast Trinidad.
But the $35 million fish landing facility in Guayaguayare was never occupied and remains underutilised.
In fact, fishermen continue to work out of a shanty village nearby with little resources.
The Express Business visited the area last week, where fishermen were operating out of homes built on the coastline. The boats and equipment were exposed to the elements and vandals, they said.
“That fishing facility was not constructed with the fishermen in mind. There was no consultation with us. It is poorly designed and we cannot use it,” said Roger, a fisherman for over 30 years.
According to the fishermen, the location was not appropriate as they were unable to access the landing site during low tide. The fishermen argued that the harbour was not properly dredged to facilitate landing, and the pier was higher than their pirogues.
The Guayaguayare Fishing Port was part of the Port of Galeota Phase 1 Project, constructed by the National Energy Corporation (NEC) to provide the fishing community of Mayaro and Guayaguayare with a space to carry out fishing-related activities. In this area, the fishermen would also be able to repair boats and nets.
The site, unused for a decade, has fallen into disrepair and fishermen are pleading with the authorities to intervene.
“This place can be used as an ice station for the fishermen, a market and so many other things. But it is just being left there to deteriorate and fall apart,” the fishermen said.
‘PNM neglect’
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the Guayaguayare Fishing Port had suffered significant neglect at the hands of the Dr Keith Rowley-led administration.
He said, “Although the initial plans for the port were formulated in 2009 under the Manning administration, it was the People’s Partnership administration that completed both Phase 1 Galeota Port Upgrade and the Guayaguayare Fishing Port. Unfortunately, the poorly designed piers have caused significant challenges for fishing vessels as they are too short, making it almost impossible for the boats to berth during low tides.”
Paray said local experts had noted that the construction of the Galeota Port Complex had altered the water and tide behaviour, exacerbating the berthing problems, and subsequent disrepair had left the fishing port in “a state of utter disarray”.
Paray said in the past seven years, the facility was allowed to deteriorate, with vandalised equipment, weather damage, and general neglect further compounding the problem.
As a Member of Parliament, Paray said he had addressed the issue with the then-minister of agriculture Clarance Rambarat, to explore public-private partnerships that could have given the facility a new lease on life.
“Potential ideas included converting the Guayaguayare Fishing Port into a tourism landing site, a weekend up-market, a weekend cultural entertainment site, a tour operator’s facility, and even a family fishing pier,” he said.
But despite several attempts, Paray said, the proposals fell on deaf ears, and the facility was allowed to decay unchecked. “When coupled with the abandonment of the Ortoire Fishing Facility, it is clear that this Administration is unable to envision a future of Trinidad and Tobago that is economically sustainable, innovative, and thriving,” he said.
Ministry responds
Through its Fisheries Division, the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) is responsible for overseeing all matters related to the sustainable development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.
The Express reached out to Minister Kazim Hosein on the issues raised by the Guayaguayare fishermen.
In a response, the ministry stated that options were being explored including public-private partnerships, new models and service options to ensure the site is adequately utilised to benefit the local community.
According to the ministry, “The Fisheries Division continues to offer assistance to the fishing community through various programmes, including training and capacity building in safety at sea, engine repairs, fish handling and processing,” it stated.
The Guayaguayare Fish Landing facility was constructed by the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NEC) and handed over to the MALF in 2017.
The ministry stated that the Fisheries Division maintains an open dialogue with all stakeholders, including the fishing community of Guayaguayare.
The ministry’s technical officers were aware of the sentiments expressed by the fishing community concerning the site, it stated.