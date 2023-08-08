THERE is a recommendation that Guyana should revalue its dollar (Guy$) from its present value of Guy$214 to US$1.
The reason given appears to be the rapid GDP growth of Guyana’s economy recently and the accompanying US$ earnings, which came from the exploitation of its petroleum resources via foreign contractors.
In other words, Guyana is changing its in-ground petroleum assets into cash that is realised in US$ and can be spent in almost any part of the world- a far cry from the days when T&T wrote off Guyana’s debt.
This has made Guyana one of the fastest-growing economies in the world as the use of its output continues to pollute our atmosphere.
Generally, all of this income accrues to the government since the unskilled Guyanese population is not employed in the petroleum industry. Such employment is being encouraged by Guyana’s Local Content Act. However, there is concern that this Act discriminates against Caricom citizens/companies in violating the Caricom Treaty of which Guyana is a signatory.
Indeed, the T&T company, Ramps Logistics, had to go to the court to get registered as a Guyanese company, also so as to provide goods/services to the local oil and gas sector; but its certificate to do this is only for one year. This dampens the hopes of our energy sector service companies and citizens of obtaining jobs in Guyana.
If the Guy$ were revalued what this does for the population is that with no change in their income, assets or performance, demand for imports will increase.
This revaluation will marginally affect the export of petroleum, i.e. will not impact the US$ income from the export of oil.
However, there will be an impact on the non-energy exports; prices demanded in US$ for these exports will increase making these exports less competitive in the global market. (T&T imports mainly cereal from Guyana).
This revaluation will make the population appear to be richer in that they can purchase more imported goods and services.
Without oil, Guyana was a poor country though it exported gold, bauxite, rice, timber, and sugar.
However, the exploitation of the petroleum resource will improve the economy of the country but with climate change and the role hydrocarbons play in this damage their use worldwide will fall away. Hence Guyana (as a small open economy) needs to use this newfound wealth, not to simply enrich its population to purchase more imports, but to build a new innovative and competitive economy with such productivity that it can export to the global market.
This will include the upgrade of its infrastructure and basic services to the population.
Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund at the end of January was some US$1,412,722,502.
However, Guyana has already launched infrastructure projects that include 12 hospitals, seven hotels, scores of schools, two main highways, improving seawalls, a deep-water port and a US$1.9 billion gas-to-energy project- the building of a 300MW power station and the extraction of natural gas liquids from the gas that is shipped to the West Bank of Demerara from the Lisa field.
The last of these, the energy project, will double the country’s electricity output so cutting the existing power bills by half. Though this project will be using gas, a hydrocarbon, there will be atmospheric pollution, though less than when imported oil was used as fuel.
Still, Guyana promises that it will be using renewables fully in the next few years and this is based on the hydro resource that exists in the country; the hydro reserves are of the order of 8.5GW, which could accomplish this promise with no production of carbon dioxide.
Further, the extensive forests of the country are larger than required to capture any local carbon pollution in the near-term use of hydrocarbons. The rent of part of this forest to Norway to alleviate Norway’s pollution earns some foreign exchange also to Guyana.
It is ironic that Guyana has to utilise this resource to build its economy, the resource that is responsible for the current damage to the planet’s climate, which has recently resulted in the world experiencing its highest temperature ever!
Indeed, Guyana is concerned about its economic development and it is part of the proposal to build the Guyana-Brazil food basket by CARICOM given in particular the failure of the supply chains for food imports and the inflation in prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The hope is to produce more food regionally and distribute it among the region’s countries; a natural upgrade for Guyana seeing that it already produces some staples.
Guyana has found itself physically near at least two hydrocarbon-producing countries; T&T and Venezuela.
T&T’s resource is near depletion, with the production of natural gas and oil falling and insufficient to fully operate all of its LNG and petrochemical plants. T&T as a small and open plantation economy neglected, unlike Norway, to diversify its economy and is now faced with economic decline, hoping to utilise gas from Venezuela and there is even talk about building a gas pipeline from Suriname to deliver gas locally.
Venezuela on the other hand, with massive reserves of hydrocarbons has suffered from poor governance under President Hugo Chavez where its economy was also totally dependent on the exploitation of petroleum. During Chavez’s reign, oil prices were high and by government subventions, many of the poor were very well funded. With the drop in oil prices the Venezuelan economy, suffering from the Dutch Disease, went into a tailspin and now with President Maduro in charge inflation is unimaginable.
Further, the social problems and corruption have forced many countries to put sanctions on Venezuela, particularly the US which has sanctioned its oil exports.
Surely, neither of these models should be adopted by Guyana- instead, it should look to Norway that built a competitive non-energy economy in parallel with its energy sector and used most of the energy earnings to invest in international assets.
However, such a non-energy economy depends on knowledge, its acquisition, creation and innovation. Guyana is not at this stage, though it can carve out a path to get there.
The University of the West Indies (UWI)has been invited by Guyana to help train up to 20,000 nationals over the next five years to assist in its economic and social development. Also, both UWI St Augustine and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) are working with the University of Guyana and offering the MSc in Petroleum Engineering (UWI) and the associate degree in the same area (UTT).
Still, an approaching concern and more so in developing economies like Guyana, is the spectre of inherent joblessness; not needing all of the working population to support the economy driven by digital technologies, robotics and AI.
As a first step and according to Dr Keith Nurse, president of the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), in his paper, “Innovation Governance and Small States” and I quote: “Countries and sectors that are reliant on technology acquisition (no high-tech skills and needs technology transfer) tend to depend on the imitation of foreign technologies via foreign direct investment, licensing of foreign technologies and the importation of capital goods. In this context the best option for increasing domestic added value and saving foreign exchange is through import replacement.”
Hence Guyana, in moving into import replacement, should not revalue its currency- making imports cheaper.
The above approach will allow Guyana to both train the required human capital (acquire the necessary skills) and learn the technologies as the initial step in creating its own knowledge as it moves towards building its own innovation system. Still, some kind of foresighting exercise will be needed immediately in order to choose the imports to be replaced.