The Guyana government says it intends to establish an oil refinery in Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne, which is one of ten regions in Guyana covering the whole of the east of the country.
President Irfaan Ali said that his administration has already invited expressions of interest (EOI) from stakeholders.
“We are about to launch a new ad for requests for proposals, and that request for proposals is for a new 30,000-barrel (per day) refinery for national security to be built in Guyana, here in Region Six,” he said, adding that the government will be receiving those submissions within two months from those who are interested in investing in the refinery.
Ali said such a development will create enormous opportunities in the area of transport and logistics, services and the construction and rental industry that will bring tremendous benefit to the people of the region.
“In all of this, Region Six is well positioned to be the centrepiece for growth and development,” President Ali said, noting that while his administration is pursuing these large investments aimed at stimulating the local economy, it is investing in large projects to support these endeavours.
Ali said the government is working on an aggressive programme not only to construct a new Berbice highway, and is currently evaluating the need for a new Berbice River Bridge that will not hinder the development of the Berbice River.
“That will allow development on both sides of the Berbice river like we have in the Demerara River. We are contemplating that and while we are contemplating that, we are at the stage of planning the work for the new highway all the way to Molson Creek in preparation for the new Corentyne River Bridge.”
Meanwhile, the government says it is continuing to forge meaningful relations with countries, as it continues to develop the oil and energy sector.
“With Guyana in pursuit of transforming its economy, while building new sectors, the country continues to deepen its relationship with its international allies. Especially as the country’s rate of growth in the oil and gas sector continues,” said Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud.
His statement follows the recent visit by the Minister of Energy Affairs in Qatar, who led a delegation to Guyana that also included the chief executive officer of Qatar Energy, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also the chairman of Qatar Airways.
Persaud said that the authorities here used the visit of the delegation, which also held talks with President Ali, to develop synergies with countries that have experience in the sector.
“It is also the President’s foreign policy thrust to partner with countries that have had good track record of people centred development so that we can avoid the pitfalls and leap-frog with our development agenda for Guyana,” Persaud said, adding that the government was able to have extensive discussions on several initiatives that will strengthen its relationship and strategic alliances with Qatar.
“The aim is to explore and start initial discussion which will definitely lead into technical cooperation agreements, including ways in which Qatar can also invest in various sectors in Guyana – we would benefit from a country that have tremendously knowledge and capital because Guyana aims to build not only a first-class energy sector but to transform every sector into first-class sector.”
Guyana and Qatar established formal diplomatic relations on August 23, 1996 and, since then, have collaborated at the multilateral level through organisations such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
Guyana recently signed an Air Services Agreement with Qatar.
“Our presence in the Middle East is growing and I think it’s going to yield significant benefits for the people of Guyana, in terms of investments and investment not only in public-private partnerships but private capital,” said Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd. —CMC