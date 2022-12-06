Guyana to introduce single electronic window

GUYANA on Monday tabled legislation in the National Assembly aimed at the establishment of a single window electronic processing system to increase business efficiency, as the housing and construction industries are expanding rapidly.
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, presenting the Planning and Development Single Window System Bill of 2022, said it also seeks to provide for the establishment of the Planning Oversight Committee, to define the functions of the committee, to centralise functions relating to land use preparation and development and for matters associated to it.
In October, Croal said the government acknowledged the increased demands for building permits and other services by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).
The government said that once enacted, the legislation will, among other things, standardise application forms and checklists, as well as drastically cut down on the time needed to complete a transaction.
The government said the implementation of the single window system forms part of the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment and improve the ease of doing business, through an electrical portal that allows investors to submit planning and building permits, and check the status of the permits from anywhere in the world.
It said extensive consultations were also held with the relevant stakeholders including the local Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, heads of service agencies, and regulatory bodies.
SEW in T&T
The single electronic window system (SEW) is one of the key trade and transport facilitation instruments prioritised by many countries to improve the ease of doing business environment and to enhance intra-regional trade in region.
T&T introduced the system years ago, but added a specific trade and business information portal in May this year.
The portal is an integral component of TTBizLinK which provides access to multiple tools and resources under three main categories: trade, business, and investment with detailed step-by-step guidance on how to import and export goods; regulatory requirements for starting a new business or expanding an existing business; and regulatory requirements when undertaking an investment.
There is a useful HS Code & Tariff Finder which will allow users to search for the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff rates for commodities imported into Trinidad and Tobago. Users can also access updated legislation, trade agreements, bilateral investment treaties, double taxation treaties, and other legal reference documents pertaining to trade and business.
In addition to the local information and data provided, the portal utilises customised tools developed by the International Trade Centre (ITC) to make global trade more transparent and to facilitate access to markets. These tools will enable companies to identify export and import opportunities, compare market-access requirements, monitor national trade performance and make well-informed trade decisions. This will cover the world’s largest databases on trade statistics, tariff data and rules of origin related to applicable free trade agreements.