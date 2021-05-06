Haagen-Dazs temporarily lays off employees

With no sales coming in over the next few weeks due to Covid-19 lockdown measures, and expenses still being incurred, Häagen-Dazs ice cream says it was left with no choice but to temporarily lay off employees across its ten shops.
Häagen-Dazs general manager Ethan Ross-Rampaul told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that during the lockdown in April last year, which required non-essential businesses like Häagen-Dazs to close their doors, the company not only paid all staff but provided free counselling and medical check-ups.
He said this time around, the company is unable to support staff with salaries during this closure.
“The majority of our sales come from in-dining and in-dining
has been restricted as well, first 50 per cent and then no dining at all. We are back in 2021 and the restrictions are back again for our business, so we are totally closed,” he noted.
“We have absolutely no sales and from a cashflow perspective and after being in the pandemic for 14 months and having to endure the restrictions and reduction in sales, we couldn’t support the staff for a second time around because we have literally no sales,” Ross-Rampaul said.
He added:
“So yes the staff were temporarily furloughed and it is temporary. Once the restrictions are lifted it will be removed. This goes really until May 23 or whenever the Government decides to release the restrictions on dine-in establishments.”
“The sales virtually aren’t there and we had to close our shops. We are incurring the regular expenses whether or not we open and the cashflow just isn’t there this time around.”
HADCO Ltd is the local franchise holder for the Häagen-Dazs.
Employees hurt
One Häagen-Dazs employee, a single mother of three, told the Express yesterday that furloughed employees of the establishment are now worried about how they will be able to eat and pay their bills this month.
“We are temporarily laid off with no pay. I have kids and I’m renting. Right now the majority of the workers are stressed. Up to today one of the workers said they had to call the bank to tell them they can’t pay their loan. The landlords don’t want to hear that we are temporarily laid off without pay. We’re hurt,” she said.
The employee said many Häagen-Dazs employees are single parents who are struggling to make ends meet.
“Even if we could’ve gotten half of our pay, it would have still filled a hole, but nothing. And some of us are real dedicated workers. I am hurt because I have three kids to take care of,” she said.