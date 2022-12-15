Hadad to THA: Get the job done

Head of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad yesterday called on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) executive council to “get the job done” and approved a note that would allow struggling Tobago businesses to get back on their feet following the Covid-19 pandemic.
At a public forum held in Tobago yesterday, titled “Tobago Economy in Crisis”, Hadad noted that when she was called and asked by the THA what it would take to help the business community “bounce back” after the pandemic, she made representation on behalf of the business community for a programme.
“The proposal was made and all the trains were put on track. In fact, it went as far as me calling the senior people in the banks and asking if they will help Tobago get this off the ground quickly,” she said.
“Without calling any names, they agreed and they actually used their legal team to get a lot of the work done, in order for us not to be held back anymore. The documents were done, the MOU was done, the THA’s representatives legally have vetted them and everything is waiting on an executive council note to give the business community the opportunity to get their businesses back on their feet; to treat with moratoriums, to treat with that aggravated interest rate, to treat with all of those things. The negotiation was already done,” Hadad stated.
“I have to say that 48 hours ago I was in a particular function and I was totally embarrassed that I had to face these very people who said to me wow, we finally thought politics was changing because we saw the effervescent in the proposal and we thought that they were serious and this was going to happen for the island of Tobago, because as bankers we understand how you all have struggled for so many years,” she added.
She went on:
“And therefore, it’s sad that we can’t get that done after many promises, e-mails, text messages, phone conversations and to date zero. So I have to tell you please, if the Chamber don’t work this woman does work. And I don’t know that I want to carry that burden anymore, but I can tell you that is waiting on an executive council approved note.”
“What we need to ask is the people who have been hired to lead us to please carry out the job.”
‘Cycle of crime goes on and on’
Early in the forum, Hadad highlighted that because of financial challenges, some business owners in Tobago were now doing the work themselves as they could not hire staff.
She lamented that the island’s economy was not in a good place even before the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the pandemic caused further financial distress and disaster to many operating private sector entities.
The past year, Hadad went on, also did the island “no good” in terms of governance and the non-delivery of election mandates, which she said were used to “win the hearts and minds of our people and even our bankers, who felt finally Tobago would be doing better and they would be in a position to support us”.
“However, as I speak to you after two-year lockdown I can only sadly report that in accordance with the Central Bank guidelines, a number of files of our private sector counterparts, their account files for their borrowings, are being sent to Trinidad, as possibly Tobago may go up for sale very soon,” Hadad stated.
She said many people who wanted to attend the forum yesterday were struggling at their businesses and were asking if they could attend in slippers and short pants “because they are doing the work themselves”.
“Now when they are doing the work themselves it means they are not employing as many people as they can. And therefore, that goes all the way down into whether people are unemployed, whether we are leaving them on the blocks, and if we are leaving them on the blocks, are we encouraging them to get into drugs and guns?” she pointed out.
“So are we part of the problem for the crime? And that whole cycle goes on and on, and until we see that we are all interlinked and everything we do is connected to each other, until we get that in our heads clearly, I’m not sure that we are going to fix these problems in the macro way,” Hadad added.