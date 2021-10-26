Hannah the farmer

MORE private/public sector engagement in Trinidad and Tobago’s agriculture industry is needed, as Covid-19 has placed a serious economic meltdown on government’s finances.

This was revealed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative for Trinidad and Tobago, Ruben Robertson, who said instead of the Government making the investment in the agricultural sector, it is now recognised that it might be better to focus more on making the policy environment more conducive for the private sector to come on board.