Hannah the farmer

For Hannah Daniel, 30, farming was a way to make ends meet.
A former make-up artist, she had lost her job during the pandemic and turned to her plants as a source of nourishment and solace.
With restricted movement as a result of lockdowns, her neighbours started coming to her to buy produce.
What started off as 200 plants for her own use, grew into an agriculture business in her hometown of Arouca.
“I, like so many others, faced a job loss, when the pandemic hit, but luckily I had a variety of plants that were able to sustain me. There was the growing fear of movement or contracting the virus and thus, my neighbourhood became interested in purchasing the crops that were planted in recycled materials, due to this demand, I decided to then purchase crops at a wholesale and retail level as the agricultural field became flooded,” she told the Express Business in an interview last week.
Beyond just selling plants, she said the biggest transition was when she decided to make some traditional coconut oil for her best friend’s newborn baby.
“A few months later, her family started to ask if it was available for purchase and I laughed! My thought process was that this was a thing of the past! She constantly spoke about it and well with creativity, not necessarily taking her seriously, I drew out the label, sourced bottles and materials and did a batch in two weeks and to my utter surprise, it was a hit and I was sold out! People believed in the product before I did and maybe entrepreneurship really chose me,” she said.
“I was on this new path, one that I had not even chosen but I was intrigued and excited to be on! I did run into some difficulty, but in the midst of that I found innovative ways to keep my newfound business going! One example was that I started using a bartering method to keep my business afloat, bottles of oil for raw materials as sales were pretty slow from time to time,” she recalled.
But repeat customers proved profitable.
“There were months I broke even or even questioned if this even made any sense, until I realised that I had repeat customers! They were asking for seasoning, “crunchy” pepper sauce (mother-in law), honey, garlic sauce and working with little to no resources! One small machine and the support of my sister Shania, who eventually became my business partner, every cent made had to be reinvested into the business, but as entrepreneurs, we act as accountants, sale purchasers, managers, designers, marketers, social media managers, promotion and much more. I never realised that I was gaining brand loyalty as I still had my concerns,” she said.
Getting into business with her family was a natural fit for Daniel, as she considers herself an extremely family oriented person.
“I have always involved myself in meaningful events. I do hold a passion for giving back to the charitable community and I have been involved in many causes, such as: the Down Syndrome Family Network, the Organization for Battered and Abused Individuals (OABI) Autism, the Just Because Foundation, Hair donations to kids once a year and recycling as a way to give back to society and I enjoyed every bit of it. This was all part of my search to figure out who I was and in this search, planting became a hobby as it was a therapeutic approach to life after a long day of classes and work, I also enjoyed spoken-word poetry, art shows, green markets, cultural events and visiting the beach,” she said.
HD Farms
Enter HD Farms.
“My business, HD Farms, was basically birthed through the fires of the pandemic, it is registered and has been in existence for almost two years. We currently supply four products which are Pure Coconut Oil, Pepper Sauce, Green Seasoning and Cocoa Nibs,” she said.
“I believe that people thought I was crazy, as I was “capable of much more”. I was always afraid of failure as I’m introverted but with this line of work, so much had changed for me. I was engrossed in so many agricultural groups, every day I met someone new who I learnt something from. It was exciting! The competition in the market fuelled me and my network was expanded,” she explained.
A big part of Daniel’s drive is to give back to her community.
“I kept seeing the suffering in my community due to job loss as I experienced the same and people didn’t know how to get food assistance or felt ashamed under the circumstances they were facing so being the introvert I was, I wrote to Minister Marvin Gonzales who delivered quickly and consistently and helped so many persons in the Lopinot/Bon Air West Constituency. I believed this was the least I could do for my community,” she said.
But despite having a growing market, Daniel went on to deepen her studies in the industry, attending webinars to enhance her training and development with the Ministry of Agriculture.
“I applied for a scholarship with UPEACE earlier this year and I was awarded a partial scholarship. I was enrolled in Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago (YBTT) JumpStart Programme where I was able to enhance my skills with training and mentorship which allowed me to build confidence in what I was doing. I then applied for a scholarship with MADC, affiliated with the open campus which I won. I attended several Export TT webinars, CARIRI’s IP clinic and ventured into testing of my products,” she said.
The entrepreneurship path
But there are downsides to being an entrepreneur, she explained.
“Entrepreneurs, sometimes get stuck in the “hustling phase” because of desperation for survival but we are more than that, we are change makers. We actually never stop working or networking. We discover gaps in the market through market research and create solutions for them. Learning is continuous and I never get tired of it. I was just enjoying what I was doing as it brought me fulfilment, peace and reminded me of all the gifts and talents I had and how much more I have to contribute to our nation. This journey of entrepreneurship afforded me flexibility, freedom and a level of control over my life. It also comes at a cost as I am always working on something to get customer attention,” she said.
Daniel recalled that in September, she received a call from the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service that she was nominated for an award.
“I was in awe. ‘Little me!’ I told myself!” she said.
Daniel was awarded the National Youth Award 2021 in the Entrepreneurial Award in the 18-35 category.
“I am still in shock! To be acknowledged on a national level was really not on my list. I was so humbled and honoured to achieve this. All this time, I was just figuring things out so being on that stage reminded me that all the sacrifices, the lack of sleep, the tough days finally paid off. The drive to create a better life for my younger siblings are achievable,” she said.
Her advice to young people?
“Sometimes people would not always see your vision as they may be looking through a different lens. Sometimes the support would not be readily available but it is necessary to build a strong network as it only takes a word of advice and encouragement to get started. Success is not only measured by monetary rewards in a business (as I’ve recently discovered) but in the fulfilment of building something from scratch. Passion and purpose will reward you and with the right team and mindset you will make it. Don’t let fear limit you from asking a question or taking opportunities. I have learnt that this journey has led me to wear many hats, first as a farmer, then an agro-processor and finally an entrepreneur, so there is always the potential to grow, no matter where you are in your journey to entrepreneurship. You may not even be thinking along that path, but the potential exists and you have that potential in you. It is also extremely important to understand and adhere to marketing strategies and forums. Innovations, customer feedback and regularly checking in on clients, lends to that sense of a close-knit community atmosphere and helps to build your customer relationships.
“My goal, in time to come is to offer affordable services to young persons as I’ve walked this path and experienced the pains and gains through this journey of entrepreneurship, to possibly mentor others and help them identify their strengths. I have a set goal of one year, where I am working to have a range of products and to operate as a limited liability company. My four-year goal is to be ready for the export market to create generational wealth for my family with humility,” she said.