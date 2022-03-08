‘Happytalism’ to address Covid malaise

THE past two years living in the Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging for many and therefore Guardian Group has embarked on a free regional public initiative themed, “Happytalism” to help with mental health and financial impact.
The Happytalism Initiative began last week Tuesday, with registrants gaining access for the next three months to 45-minute talk videos from a former Harvard Professor, Dr Tal Ben-Shahar, along with other experts, who will share different approaches on what can be done to be more emotionally resilient and happier.
Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, head of Guardian Group’s branding and communications told Express Business recently that the pandemic had placed greater emphasis on mental care.
“As the world takes its first stumbling steps out of the pandemic, it’s time to remind ourselves of that bright outlook on life. That’s just what the Guardian Group unfolds with the regional initiative of Happytalism.
“Framed through the perspective of a Caribbean State of Mind we’re freely given bits of advice, tips and profound insights into becoming more emotionally resilient, happier and, as a bonus, even how to become better on the money side of things, both in business and brand development. It’s an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time as the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s mental health and financial well-being,” she said.
Boucaud-Claxton explained that Happytalism revolved around the science behind how everyone can rise to the challenges and create a happier outlook on life despite what is taking place.
“The results are quite impressive and reveal the way in which adversity can be turned into opportunity when you know how. Case studies and easy to apply techniques and tips are provided that shift how one sees their business and can better develop their communication and branding strategies.”
She outlined that over the past two years, Guardian Group contributed in so many ways to the ever-evolving and emerging needs of us all during the pandemic.
“From donations to regional health institutions, support to the police service, our One Way, One World and We Got these initiatives, contribution to the World Happiness Foundation on behalf of the region, the Guardian Group Global Leadership Scholarship through the United Nations established University for Peace.”
Asked how much this initiative is costing Guardian Group to execute, Boucad said US$500,000, but quickly stated that this programme is benefiting over 2,000 people locally, regionally and parts of the United States.
Chiming in was Ernie Ross the founder of a advertising agency and the creator of the Intangience™ methodology, who said the programme is worth much more than US$500,000 as the tips, time, media advertising and the advice, which will be given to the participants is much more than dollars and cents.
Ross, who is also one of the speakers for the workshop, said that he was pleased that Guardian Group saw how important such an initiative was and came on board.
He highlighted that this methodology works and has an impact on the bottom line.
“After the past two years, it might feel difficult or even foolhardy to try and predict what comes next—however, as we anticipate that 2022 will set the stage for a new era of business, there are certain factors that can be critical for business growth in the next year and beyond.”
He strongly recommended that people from all walks of life sign up for the workshop and discover how to be more emotionally resilient, happier, and financially stronger.
Ross also added that the public will be given free access to ten-minute talks conducted by himself and Dr Ben-Shahar.
Shahar a globally renowned speaker and authors on happiness and positive psychology said at the virtual media launch on Happytalism last month, that the pandemic had been largely traumatic for most.
“If you look around at the research, levels of depression are extremely high, anxiety levels are at an all-time high. The Caribbean countries are not exempt from this research. Your region shows very similar trends,” he said.
Shahar explained that the state of the world made some question his push for happiness.
“What is the relevance of the signs of happiness today? Well, the answer is that it’s extremely relevant. The answer is that it is extremely relevant,” he said as he explained trauma had traditionally and rightfully seen as damaging, but it was often overlooked how transformative trauma can be on the human psyche. He pointed out that vast majority of his students could very quickly identify PTSD as post-traumatic stress disorder but not the lesser now abbreviation PTG.
“PTG stands for post traumatic growth post traumatic growth. Hardly. Anyone even psychologists have heard about it. Now here is the interesting part. Post-traumatic growth is potentially twice as likely as post-traumatic stress disorder. PTG is potentially twice as likely as PTSD,” he said.
Other speakers include Luis Gallardo: Founder & President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest. Author of Happytalism and The Exponentials of Happiness. Director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace and Mohit Mukherjee: Mohit is an innovator in the learning and development area, with nearly two decades of experience working with professionals from around the world in the areas of innovation, leadership, and well-being. Since 2006, he has been leading the Centre for Executive Education at University for Peace in Costa Rica, established by the United Nations.
The programme will be done entirely via Zoom and those interested can register by visiting the website at happytalism. me