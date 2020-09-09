Trotters at Gulf City Mall.jpg

NEW OCCUPANTS: Trotters at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, replacing Hard Rock Cafe which ceased operations earlier this year. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

THE Hard Rock Cafe franchise did not make it to its first anniversary in Trinidad, having had to close its doors at one of the largest and premier spots at Gulf City Mall in San Fernando.

The rock and roll-themed restaurant made history as the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago, but its success was short-lived.

The area is now occupied by another popular restaurant, Trotters.

A manager of Trotters told the Express yesterday the company moved in and began operations on August 8.

She said, “It is a new branch. Given the situation with the pandemic, we do have a take-out service and delivery service like any other restaurant, and we also have a ten per cent discount once your total bill crosses $300.”

For months, social media has been buzzing regarding the operational status of Hard Rock Cafe Trinidad after the restaurant’s iconic sign along with the awning was removed from its usual spot outside the establishment.

There was further speculation after the restaurant remained closed following Government’s phased reopening of malls on June 1.

The Express also witnessed movers boxing up furniture and other items from the restaurant.

Manager of Hard Rock Cafe Trinidad, Sherry Persad, seemed reluctant to speak on the issue but confirmed another restaurant now occupies the space in San Fernando.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Persad said, “I can’t give any official statements. I am no longer associated with them (Hard Rock Cafe), so I can’t give any kind of statement.”

Sources close to the establishment claim the closure of Hard Rock Café Trinidad makes it the 17th Hard Rock location worldwide to close since January. Some attributed the closure to the pandemic, while others felt the price of the food for the area was too high, which turned off customers, and ultimately was bad for business.

Some even offered to buy some of the restaurant’s décor and memorabilia.

The last post on Hard Rock Café Trinidad’s Facebook page was dated March 25.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Business community hopes for budget ease

Business community hopes for budget ease

With budget day approaching, the business community is hoping measures will be announced to ease some of the burdens they have been facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TTSEC without a board since April

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission has not had a properly constituted board for nearly five months and the regulator of the local securities market is now operating with an acting chief executive officer, as the term of office of the former CEO, Hadyn Gittens came to an end on July 31, 2020.

Born into public service

Born into public service

IT WAS foreshadowed even before he made the decision—the son of a towering political figure would eventually follow in his father’s footsteps.

And so it happened for Brian Manning, son of the late Patrick Manning.

Fintech and the securities market

Fintech and the securities market

AS we conclude our five-part series on ‘Fintech and the Securities Market’, we highlight some of the many types of Fintechs in the securities industry.

Fintech Technologies

Most Fintech product/service providers interact with their clients through platforms that are accessible via Internet browsers and mobile applications. These platforms are designed and operated based on emerging innovations/technologies.

Sagicor expands share buyback

Sagicor expands share buyback

SAGICOR Financial has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to enhance its share buyback programme, the regional insurance company said last Friday, after the close of trading.