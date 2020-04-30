Hardware stocks running low

SHORT SUPPLY

SHORT SUPPLY: A woman walks past the entrance of Henckel’s Hardware on St James Street,

San Frenando. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP 

PRIVATE construction work in Trinidad and Tobago has been brought to a near standstill as building material stocks at local hardware stores are being depleted.

The depletion is as a result of manufacturers having to cease operations in support of measures taken to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised last week that hardware stores including electrical and plumbing establishments will be allowed to open for sales to the public from 8 a.m to 12 noon on Mondays to Saturdays.

Many homeowners have taken to social media seeking permission to conduct home repairs and private construction projects.

“Hardwares have no blocks and cement because the factories are closed because they are classified as non-essentials. Most private construction projects employ just a few people. These people are presently not earning an income to sustain themselves and their families,” one person said.

The Express reached out to several hardware owners who admitted that stocks were low.

One hardware owner said, “Yes, there is a limited supply of blocks and cement because the factories are closed. The hardwares are selling what they have in stock and we cannot replenish at this time.”

Another hardware owner said, “The prime minister said that no construction should be ongoing hence all block and cement plants were supposed to cease operations.”

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has also cautioned local contractors on the regulations set out by the Government.

In a letter, Gopee-Scoon stated that distribution of cement and related products was not included in the list of services which can be performed during the period stipulated by the prime minister. “....as we seek to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe during the current pandemic”.

Abel Building Solutions, manufacturer of clay building blocks and other products, stated that in support of measures taken by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the company would continue to play its part by “putting people first and promoting a healthy and safe environment; enforcing social distancing and proper hygiene practices”.

