Hardwicke: Covid won’t move me

WHILE many restaurants are on the brink of closing their doors for good because in-house dining remains restricted, the Seahorse Inn, Restaurant and Bar, in Black Rock, Tobago, is poised to remain resilient and weather the Covid-19 storm.
The restaurant has been around since 1995 and on March 18, marked 26 years in existence on the island.
Owner and executive chef Nicholas Hardwicke, in an interview with the Express Business on Saturday said this second lockdown has been rough on the restaurant and tourism industry.
On July 10, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the reopening of the sector for drive-through, curb-side pickup and delivery services, while prohibiting in-house dining.
It had been three months since the food and beverage sector closed before the partial reopening.
Hardwicke, 56, is the former president of the Breakfast, Restaurant and Tourism Association. He said with the first lockdown last year he lost close to $3 million in revenue, as big weddings and events that were scheduled had to be cancelled because of the restrictions on the number of persons congregating. With the second lockdown this year, he said he lost close to $2 million.
Hardwicke said he would not reopen his restaurant as the curb-side pickup and delivery service is not workable.
“Our model, which is fine dining, does not suit curb-side and with a state of emergency and curfew in place, it makes it more difficult for the restaurant to operate. Plus, it would mean more resources would have to be allocated to change our niche in order to facilitate the curb-side.
“What I gather from the weekend Covid update news conferences, held by the Prime Minister, is that the aim is to vaccinate a wide cross-section of the country before reopening other sectors along with in-house dining. That could take a week, weeks or months, so we will just have to rally it out and hope for the best,” the restaurant owner said.
Another factor Hardwicke alluded to was the size of Tobago’s population, at about 55,000, which meant there was not enough of a customer base even for limited services.
“We’re talking about an island of 55,000 people spread out all over the place. There isn’t enough population concentrated in any one area to make it viable to open under such restrictive circumstances,” he said.
He also outlined that with less foot traffic coming from Trinidad and no tourists in Tobago just yet, curb-side definitely would not make economic sense.
Hardwicke assured that despite the situation brought on by the pandemic, the restaurant is here to stay.
“Part of our business model is to build resilience into our affairs, to cater for these types of unusual situations, although this virus is unique. The establishment survived hurricanes that affected the island and several economic slumps. Over the years we have learnt our lesson on how to pivot and manage the financial assets to suit the climate,” Hardwicke remarked.
By building a financial cushion, over the years within his business, he has been able to keep his staff during the first and second lockdown.
“I have 23 workers and some of them have been with the brand since we opened our doors 26 years ago. I have compensated them during the lockdowns, while it’s not the same as full pay, it’s something to keep them going in this difficult period. We are like family and ensuring that our workers are being taken care of is of paramount importance.”
Hardwicke said Tobago’s tourism sector was showing positive signs of recovery before the onset of Covid.
“Up to the day when we were ordered to close to curb the spread of the virus last year, it was the 25th anniversary of our opening. We were enjoying the best winter season, and I don’t mean just the Seahorse Inn. I think a lot of businesses in Tobago were enjoying the best winter we had encountered for some years.”
Hardwicke said his restaurant and bar saw an improvement in terms of the number of restaurant diners and the average spend per customer.
Hardwicke, who has also served as president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, said the financial crash of 2008 changed the economies of scale and this highlighted several inadequacies in the destination. But he said things were picking up on the island before the pandemic hit.
The pandemic brought that impetus to a halt, which has meant change to the dynamics of the industry.
He said tourism offers great linkages to other sectors of the economy but, he observed Government continues to focus on the energy sector.
“The tourism and hospitality sector has tremendous earning potential. It can not only generate foreign exchange but create jobs because oil and gas are simply not going to be there for us in the capacity we have enjoyed.”
Hardwicke suggested the Government broaden economic factors such as generating foreign exchange and creating sustainable employment to allow the tourism and restaurant industry to survive and flourish.
He hopes that with the construction of the ANR Robinson International Airport and the significant amount of infrastructural work being done in Tobago, this will attract more foreign investment and international travellers.
“Tobago is unique and we have many things to offer to tourists and investors. Once we market the destination aggressively the tourism sector can rebound from this pandemic. Even though the borders have reopened, I don’t expect to see an uptick with international travel maybe until October, November, when winter kicks in,” he said.
Vaccination
Regarding vaccination of his employees, Hardwicke said the majority have been vaccinated.
“While it’s not mandatory for the workers to be vaccinated, I had a conversation with them about the benefits of the vaccine, even before the vials started arriving in the country. There was some hesitancy by some but as they saw their colleagues taking the jabs and the education on the vaccine, the workers got the vaccine administered into their arms.”
He noted that there is a lot of misinformation circulating about the vaccines and it is his duty as an employer to educate staff.