Has T&T saved enough in the HSF?

A sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is a fund owned by a state composed of financial assets such as stocks, bonds, property or other financial instruments. Sovereign wealth funds are entities that manage the national savings for the purposes of investment. The accumulated funds may have their origin in, or may represent, foreign currency deposits, gold, special drawing rights (SDRs) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions held by central banks and monetary authorities, along with other national assets such as pension investments, oil funds, or other industrial and financial holdings. These are assets of the sovereign nations which are typically held in domestic and different reserve currencies such as the dollar, euro and yen.
The names attributed to the management entities may include central banks, official investment companies, state pension funds, sovereign oil funds, among others. The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is one of over 80 nations worldwide to establish a SWF, with most SWFs built on the back of windfall revenues generated in commodity markets.
The top ten based on portfolio values as at December 2019 were as follows:
The Heritage and Stabilisation Act of 2007 (The Act) established the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) for the purpose of saving and investing surplus petroleum revenues in order to:
1. Cushion the impact on or sustain public expenditure capacity during periods of revenue downturn whether caused by a fall in prices of crude oil or natural gas.
2. Generate an alternate stream of income so as to support public expenditure capacity as a result of revenue downturn caused by the depletion of non-renewable petroleum resources, and
3. Provide a heritage for future generations of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago from savings and investment income derived from the excess petroleum revenues.
The Fund is governed by a Board appointed by the Corporation Sole and is managed, under oversight of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), by the Investment Fund Manager that has also been appointed to manage the asset portfolio that comprises the country’s foreign reserves. The Act established deposit and withdrawal prescriptions which determine the conditions under which the Fund is topped up or accessed by the Ministry of Finance (MoF). The withdrawal prescriptions were recently updated via Act 9 of 2020:
• Deposits — a minimum of 60 per cent of the surplus of actual revenues over estimated revenues (10 per cent surplus and above), deposited quarterly, during the fiscal year (based on petroleum revenues calculated against defined benchmarks).
• Withdrawals — are triggered where a disaster is declared under the Disaster Measures Act, or, a dangerous infectious disease is declared under the Public Health Ordinance, or, there is, or is likely to be a precipitous decline in budgeted revenues which are based on the production or price of crude oil or natural gas. Withdrawals may be made from the Fund not exceeding one and a half billion dollars at any time during the financial year. The fund balance cannot go below US$1 billion at any time.
The approved Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) for the Fund is as follows:
• US Core Fixed Income (longer tenor) — 40 per cent• US Short Duration Fixed Income – 25 per cent• US Domestic Equity — 17.5 per cent
• Non-US International Equity — 17.5 per cent
The SAA allows for a +/- 5 per cent variation on exposure to each asset class, mainly to cater for market value adjustments. The Fund has evidently been tightly managed, with credit, concentration, interest rate and currency risks addressed through the establishment of precise mitigants and hands-on monitoring. The currency exposure is over 90 per cent US dollar and, as indicated above, 65 per cent weighted on investment grade US dollar fixed income securities and 35 per cent equity. This mix has generated a stable return on the Fund, which has averaged 5.44 per cent since inception.
The HSF commenced operation with a portfolio valued at US$1.76B in September 2007, replacing, at that time, the Interim Revenue Stabilisation fund that was established in 2000.
From 2007 to 2020, deposits to the Fund totalled just over US$2.5 billion with the last deposit being made in 2013. Withdrawals over this period totalled just over US$2.2 billion, with drawdowns commencing in 2016 and the last US$300 million drawdown being made in August/September 2020. The Net Asset Value of the Fund currently stands at approximately US$5.5 billion as the initial portfolio and net deposits over the period were supplemented by income earned over the period and unrealised or mark-to-market increases in value.
The history demonstrates that, even during the periods of windfall crude and natural gas commodity prices between 2007 and 2008 and 2011 to 2014, the focus by the State was on expanding budgets and consumption and not on putting aside windfall profits for a rainy day.
The Fund deposit and withdrawal prescriptions were, presumably, carefully considered, informed by expert advice and benchmarked against international best practice prior to formalisation in law, but, at the end of the day, incremental cash deposits to the Fund are a function of the accuracy and reasonableness of revenue estimates in the annual Budget. Act 9 of 2020 has reduced the complications and restrictions associated with making Fund withdrawals.
It is reasonable to project that, based on the existing legal stipulations with respect to Fund deposits and withdrawals as well as the limited possibility of future energy sector windfalls in the international energy sector new normal, fluctuations in the value of the fund in future will largely be a function of earned income and realised/unrealised increases in value, with little to no incremental cash deposits.
The Fund, at present, is essentially a nest egg, but there is a school of thought that argues that it should perhaps play a more active role in the country’s development imperative.
An excerpt from the Chairman’s Foreword in the HSFs Annual Report for fiscal 2019 provides an interesting perspective:
“ ...the structural changes taking place in global oil and gas markets since 2014 introduced a new normal, likely to be characterised by significantly lower petroleum prices. This, along with the uncertainties surrounding the domestic outlook for oil and gas production suggested …. that the prospect for accumulating large surpluses in the HSF was likely to be extremely limited over the next few years.
Under these circumstances the view …. was that consideration should be given to reviewing the objectives of the HSF such that it contributes to the establishment of fiscal and public debt sustainability and a resumption of economic growth.
Section 22 of the Heritage and Stabilisation Act of 2007 states that “The provisions of the Act shall be subject to review by the Minister, who shall submit a report to the Parliament every five years…. In light of the changes in the external and domestic environment discussed above, a review of the objectives and operational mechanisms of the HSF Act of 2007, as required by the law, would now seem to be an urgent imperative.”
Particularly in the context of the requirement for national fiscal restructuring, this is a perspective that the writer embraces fully.