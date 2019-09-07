Has the PNM lived up to its hype?

The People’s National Movement, (PNM) marked the fourth anniversary of its 2015 general election victory yesterday with little fanfare. But what has the party achieved after four years?
Many economists would admit—some very grudgingly—that the signal achievement of the administration in the last four years has been to stabilise the economy. The current administration did not come to stabilisation easily; it was forced by circumstances to curb expenditure and boost revenue in any way it could. In its first year in office, which was from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016, natural gas production average 3.43 billion cubic feet per day, down 12 per cent from the previous fiscal year.