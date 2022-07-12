Have faith in crypto, it will rebound

The price of Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, has been volatile.
It went from a high of US$69,789 last November to hovering around US$20,500 as of Monday, a precipituous decline of 70 per cent in eight months.
Its lowest price point for the year so far has been $17,708.
Other cryptocurrencies around the world have dipped in value with experts dubbing it a “crypto winter.”
It’s a point of uncertainty for local crypto enthusiasts, as well.
Creator Labs founder and crypto enthusiast Stephen Hadeed Jr believes in the long game.
“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty in almost every market. I follow the belief that these things have cycles,” he told Express Business last week.
And it’s not the end.
“There are a lot of talented blockchain companies doing very amazing things. I think they will continue to build amazing products from identity to art and e-commerce to gaming, regardless of the value of cryptocurrencies. So definitely it’s not the end,” he said.
For T&T’s niche market, he said, there’s been understanding of current trends.
“The local community has been in cryptocurrency for a good few years now. I think we’ve matured to understand the ebbs and flows of every market,” he said.
He said contrary to the perception that the current depressed prices are a deterrent to new investments, he believes it’s a point where more people can get onboard. “I’ve heard of people buying cryptocurrencies and stocks because they’ve come down in price,” he said.
And the work at metaverse and on-boarding companies has continued.
“The work hasn’t stopped. We’ve spoken to Government officials, teachers, businessmen, all wanting to learn and implement consumer connectivity through the metaverse. Whether creating their own experience or taking part in existing worlds like Decentraland, Sandbox and Somnium Space,” he said.
He said the retail sector has shown the most interest.
“The retail sector has shown a great interest. Digital fashion will be a big part of all of this. Our digital wardrobes will be bigger than our physical wardrobes. Without a doubt.
“Diplomatic relations will be coming to the metaverse with Barbados’ digital embassy initiative,” Hadeed said, referring to the announcement by the Caribbean country that it planned to become the first nation to establish an embassy in the metaverse.
As for the future? He acknowledged that it depends on other forces.
“That may depend on the global climate more than anything else. I think it’s a heads-down time. Focus on learning and building solutions and experiences. Because Creator Labs is art and experience driven we don’t really get caught up in the ups and downs. Just keep building,” he said.
In an article published in Time Magazine a fortnight ago, Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDa said the crypto market could experience one more drastic sell-off before it’s on the road to recovery with Bitcoin dropping close to US$10,000.
“It seems everyone is becoming a snowbird and avoiding this crypto winter,” Moya says. “If the bloodbath on Wall Street remains the theme in the third quarter, Bitcoin could be vulnerable to one more ugly plunge that could have many traders fearing a fall toward the US$10,000 area.”
Another analyst said that Ethereum, now about US$1,143 as of Monday, said that it could get to as low as US$500.
“Between a collapse in the market, layoffs, and the ongoing liquidity crisis in the crypto industry, experts say crypto prices will likely remain low for the foreseeable future, such as they did in between early 2018 and mid-2020,” it reported.
“And while some experts say we’ve hit the bottom, the majority of experts we’ve spoken to say crypto prices will likely drop even further in the coming weeks or months. They point to what past bear markets have looked like for crypto — which experienced 85 per cent corrections from all-time highs — and fresh concerns that the macroeconomic environment could get worse going forward.
“Additionally, crypto companies have laid off staff, frozen withdrawals, and tried to mitigate losses, raising questions about the health of the industry. It started with the implosion of Terraform Labs in May, but the crypto bear market has effected other firms since.
Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, announced in June it was cutting 18 per cent of its employees, after layoffs at other crypto companies like Gemini, BlockFi, and Crypto.com. Crypto bank Celsius abruptly halted withdrawals in recent weeks due to “extreme market conditions,” and crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital may be facing liquidation,” it said.