HDC going cashless

John Outridge, CEO of TTIFC makes a presentation to Housing Development Corporation (HDC) managing director, Jayselle McFarlane at the onboarding of the HDC as the first government corporation to provide cashless payment options to its customers.

Also pictured are Carlos Newton, manager, Financial Systems Service Delivery, TTIFC; Dawn Nelson, vice president of Financial Sector Transformation, TTIFC; Vaughn Rondon, divisional manager, Procurement and Contract Management; Atiba Pierre, business analyst, HDC; Kenisha Lightbourne, corporate secretary, HDC and Sascha Baksh, management accountant, HDC.