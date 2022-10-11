In August, the minister announced the restructuring exercise and said the ministry would supervise the transformation of the HDC as a holding company, which will oversee three subsidiaries.
The proposed subsidiaries are HDC Construction Co Ltd, HDC Facilities Estate Management Co Ltd, and HDC Asset Management Co Ltd.
The HDC Construction Co Ltd would manage property development, which includes land acquisition, urban planning, and project and construction management. It will also provide financing solutions for projects.
The HDC Facilities Estate Management Co Ltd will focus on property management, including the maintenance of rental housing units, the maintenance of the management company portfolio and partnering with regional corporations and other external entities to upkeep communities and promote sustainable community development.
And the HDC Asset Management Co Ltd, will complete the sales of the finished housing units and will continue to manage and provide administrative support for housing development under its purview until handed over to purchasers.
With the current economic climate, staff members have expressed concern that the restructuring of the HDC could result in them being retrenched.
Speaking to the Express Business last week Friday, Robinson Regis in response to those fears, said the Corporation has 1,942 units under construction, close to 27 projects in the pipeline with a potential yield of 5,000 mortgage and rental units, and in excess of 100 traditional rental communities.
“Few industries drive an economy like the construction of homes, therefore it is difficult to envision people losing their jobs.”
When asked what is the guarantee that this exercise wouldn’t turn into another Petrotrin, Robinson-Regis assured that she is very hopeful that this re-organisation will be as successful or even more successful than the restructuring of Petrotrin.
“As we have seen with the restructuring of Petrotrin, it has reversed that company’s fortunes and saved the Treasury a tremendous amount of money. In that sense, that is exactly what the HDC’s re-organisation hopes to achieve, the reversal of the company’s financial performance to produce growth and enhance capital value,” she remarked.
Paying contractors
In July, Robinson-Regis revealed that HDC owed millions to contractors.
In delivering the budget for the 2023 fiscal year, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert said three Government-guaranteed loans would be arranged for the HDC totalling $1.5 billion: $500 million will fund the completion of stalled or existing housing projects; another $500 million will be used for the payment of debts owed to contractors and suppliers and a further $500 million will be used for the construction of new housing units.
The minister indicated since the announcement on September 26, a number of processes were initiated to secure the loan facility for the first $500 million to complete the HDC’s stalled projects and submissions have been made for the first drawdown.
It was also reported a few months ago that millions were owed to HDC by homeowners.
Questioned whether the HDC was able to retrieve some of the monies owed, Robinson-Regis said: “With respect to the monies owed by the HDC homeowners, the simple answer is yes. However, by its very nature this process never ends.
“Every day the HDC’s debt portfolio with homeowners is reduced and I commend tenants who have been meeting their commitments. The Corporation has also implemented a new approach and made it easier and more convenient for our customers to pay.”
More houses under construction
Asked to quantify the number of unfinished HDC units, Robinson-Regis said 1,942 units are under construction, and are expected to be delivered within the next 18 months, with the first tranche to be delivered within the next three months.
“HDC launched a campaign themed “A Home for Christmas” and as the name suggests, we plan to give keys to as many homeowners as possible until December. Moreover, the HDC has a total of 27 new pipeline projects which it intends to roll out in the next fiscal year,” she explained.
The Express Business obtained an HDC document where the total number of keys distributed from 2015 to 2022, stood at 3,916.
With the Furness Group of Companies and Housing Solutions building affordable houses with assistance from the Government, Robinson Regis said the Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme allows for the Government to reap the benefits of providing housing solutions and homeownership opportunities to citizens with the assistance of contractors who bring to the table their land, their expertise and, most crucial at this time, their financing.
“We encourage the private sector to come forward and work with us. It is noteworthy that by this mechanism we have more construction ongoing. As a result, we see this as part of our mechanism to ensure that the applicants on the list are systematically provided with housing units. This adds to how the dream of homeownership is realised,” the minister outlined.
Questioned on whether contractors were taking up the PPP offer, Robinson-Regis noted there are ongoing discussions and evaluations of proposals with numerous contractors at various sites across the country.
Achievements
In March, 2022, Robinson-Regis who was Planning and Development Minister, replaced Pennelope Beckles as Housing Minister after a Cabinet reshuffle.
When asked by the Express Business, what success stories has she achieved at the Ministry of Housing, she said the re-organisation of the HDC, the return of the Corporation to its mandate, which includes providing affordable homes to citizens who cannot afford a mortgage or rent on the open market.
“The re-organisation will see the Corporation gradually move from being in the red to becoming profitable and less reliant on Government subventions. A restart of stalled projects. Strategy devised to get several projects delivered within the next three months. Thereafter, more houses which were unfinished, vandalised, and unallocated will be delivered within the next 18 months,” she emphasised.
Another success is delivery of houses to citizens, she said in the middle and low-income brackets at a price point they can afford.
“We devised a programme that gives small and medium contractors opportunities. These contractors are given guidance and are eventually given larger projects. This creates more job opportunities and fuels the economy.”
Robinson-Regis, also added, the merger of Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company Limited (TTMF) and Home Mortgage Bank is intended to create synergies to ensure improved alignment with the delivery of the Government’s national housing programme, a stronger value proposition and increased shareholder value.