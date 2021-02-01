HDC owed $130m

The Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is currently owed approximately $130 million due to delinquent tenants and homeowners.

Housing Minister Penelope Beckles disclosed the figure during a distribution ceremony of new homes by the HDC at Lexus Villas, Lexus Boulevard in Marabella yesterday. It follows other housing projects done simultaneously at Eden Gardens, Freeport, and Lake View Gardens in Point Fortin.