HDC owed $130m

The Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is currently owed approximately $130 million due to delinquent tenants and homeowners.
Housing Minister Penelope Beckles disclosed the figure during a distribution ceremony of new homes by the HDC at Lexus Villas, Lexus Boulevard in Marabella yesterday. It follows other housing projects done simultaneously at Eden Gardens, Freeport, and Lake View Gardens in Point Fortin.
Beckles said there has been an increase in deliquency by tenants, and despite the challenging economy, it is a matter that needs to be addressed.
Speaking at the ceremony, HDC chairman Noel Garcia said the Corporation is stepping up its drive to collect outstanding monies, but it is cognisant, at the same time, that these are difficult times.
“We are urging our tenants, our mortgagees to come in and have a discussion with us. Just do not stop paying. We are prepared to work out a monthly payment plan and we are prepared to listen,” he said.
Garcia said while the HDC is prepared to reason with its tenants unable to meet their monthly payments, he urged those who can afford to honour their commitments to do so.
Beckles said the HDC also needs to pursue its mortgage conversion and sales programme, “because if we are to look at the potential of revenue sales just from the units being distributed today, we’ll see that the HDC stands to collect approximately $16 million from revenue sales where mortgages have been closed and $12 million under the LTO (lease to own) arrangements once the sites are closed and the properties converted to mortgages. Monies due and collected by the HDC will provide the Agency with the revenue stream it requires to pay contractors, maintain and rehabilitate existing rental properties and build even more housing units so others too can experience the joy you are feeling today”.
Plan to build 2,000 units
At Lexus Villas, 102 townhouse units are completed. Each unit measures 1144 square feet and comprises of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Overall, there is a total of 56 qualified recipients.
The Lexus Villas project started in August 2017. Under the Small and Medium Contractors Housing Initiative, construction of 18 single—family units began August 2020. In Point Fortin, a total of 422 units; comprising of 138 single—family units and 284 townhouses/duplexes were completed.
According to the minister, the HDC distributed 1700 homes to qualifying applicants in 2020.
According to Beckles, notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic on the construction sector locally, the HDC plans to construct more than 2,000 housing units this year, in addition to completing those at various stages of construction under its various housing initiatives. These include units currently being built under the Small and Medium Contractors Housing Initiative, the Public-Private Partnership arrangements and the Housing Construction Incentive Programme, in addition to those funded under the Infrastructure Development Fund.
“We also recognise that approximately 83 per cent of applicants on the housing database earn $9,000.00 per month or less, and despite the desire to acquire their own home, are unable to meet the costs associated with this acquisition,” she said.
Looking at new strategies to target this particular group towards home ownership, Beckles said, working in tandem with small and medium private contractors/developers means the HDC can address the current shortage of affordable housing and assist many more families to attain shelter options under the government’s public housing programme.
“This was intentional and led to the implementation of the Small and Medium Contractors Housing initiative. Since its inception in mid-2020, 80 units have already been constructed as of January, 2021; with another 91 units currently being built, spanning 18 project sites and engaging the services of 67 small and medium contractors.
“Each of the units being built are basic two and three-bedroom units costing no more than $500,000 to cater to the needs of low-income earners. Similarly, several of the housing units constructed utilising funds from the Infrastructure Development Fund, are at varied costs and cater to the diverse needs of applicants on the database and their families; these are priced at between $346,000 and $650,000,” she said.