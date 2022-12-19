HOUSING Development Corporation (HDC) tenants in rental units can look forward to “overdue” repairs to their buildings starting in 2023, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis announced yesterday.
Robinson-Regis said the refurbishment of HDC rentals that have been delayed in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic, and lack of funding, will commence next year, as she described the programme as “overdue”.
The minister was addressing the HDC’s “A home for Christmas” key-giving ceremony in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, where 75 families received new homes in Chaguanas, San Fernando and Malabar.
The event marked the last of the corporation’s home distributions for 2022 and had been delayed by last month’s heavy rains that caused flooding and collapsed roads around the country.
The HDC has handed over 240 homes in the last five months, from single units to family dwellings.
Robinson-Regis told the recipients their homes were the “most valuable asset” they could own as she noted the Land Settlement Agency’s (LSA) distribution this year of fully-developed lots for family starter homes.
Robinson-Regis said the Government would be continuing its drive for private-public partnerships (PPP) to satisfy the housing demand, recalling that such partnerships are not new to Trinidad and Tobago and have taught valuable lessons.
Small contractors benefit
The minister referred to the Government’s “major initiatives” with NH International in Mt Hope and with Furness in San Fernando, which she said have been going “full speed ahead”.
Robinson-Regis said the HDC’s repair programme will use of small and medium-sized contractors, saying those who worked with the HDC earlier this year had done a very good job.
She said small contractors were willing to work with the Government, adding that some housing units built with those partnerships had cost between $250,000 to $500,000.
Robinson-Regis noted that some $400 million had been released to the Ministry of Housing for various programmes in 2023. She said contractors will be utilised within communities where possible “so that the money we spend will circulate in those areas”.
The repair programme will tackle buildings in Maloney, San Fernando, Charford Court in Port of Spain and Almond Court in Morvant.
Several new homeowners said yesterday they were “relieved” and “grateful”, and were looking forward to decorating their new homes.
A number of people said they were financially exhausted from the pandemic.