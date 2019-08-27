HDC’s sweetheart deal with Chinese contractor

THE HOUSING Development Corporation (HDC) granted unprecedented benefits and incentives to the Chinese construction company, China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co Ltd (CGGC), as part of an agreement to construct 5,000 apartment units at sites across Trinidad, according to a copy of the contract documents viewed by Express Business.
In the first phase of the contract—which was signed on May 17, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain— CGGC is expected to produce 204 two and three-bedroom apartment units at South Quay in Port of Spain and 235 two and three-bedroom apartment units at Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando.