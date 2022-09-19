Four families from Beetham Gardens will soon have new homes from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
Yesterday, the HDC turned the sod to reconstruct rental units at 23 and 24 Streets in Beetham.
This project will be used as the template for the reconstruction and renovation of many more units as well as new construction, which will yield an estimated 96 units upon completion.
Managing director of the HDC Jayselle McFarlane said: “To achieve this goal, we must therefore incrementally expand the supply of social housing. We need to get to the stage… where the person who is working in a minimum wage paying job, especially our women and single mothers, employed at our fast food outlets, in our security companies, and even at the lowest levels of the public service, and who constitute a very significant portion of the 191,000 HDC applicants, can actually qualify for State-sponsored housing.”
McFarlane noted that in the HDC context, social housing means the provision of residential rental accommodations at sub-market rates and the corporation’s target audience consists of people who cannot afford rent on the free market, which therefore distinguishes it from the more general term “affordable housing.”
Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce said: “It hurts me when I see people living in less than habitable conditions, and I must congratulate the HDC for making this initiative which will transform and change the lives of persons within this community.”
Leonce explained approximately 94,000 people, or close to 50 per cent of the people on the Housing Application Fulfilment System or HAFS database, have an income of $5,000 or less.
“Between 2010 to 2016, the majority of the houses built by the Corporation denied these citizens the opportunity to own an HDC home because they could not afford the cost, even at the subsidised rate.
“Moreover, the Corporation’s figures show that between 2017 to the present, there were 5,000 mortgage conversions and a mere 417 rental arrangements. The Corporation is therefore setting out to change this to allow its rental tenants to be as comfortable and secure as its mortgaged tenants,” he outlined.
The first building earmarked for reconstruction and renovation will result in significant improvements to six units. The four families occupying the current units will be relocated in two weeks to allow work to begin on the first building. The remaining four families will be relocated into units owned by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), and those units are projected to be completed at the end of September. Once that happens, construction will begin on the second building.