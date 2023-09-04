Terrence Deyalsingh

STRATEGIC GOAL: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, centre, with, from left, National Blood Transfusion Service director Dr Dunahisy Moreno, Energy Chamber president Dr Thackwray Driver, Heritage Petroleum chief executive officer Erik Keskula, principal medical officer—institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, and NBTS coordinator Fayrial Mohipath, discuss partnering on a three-day blood drive set to begin next month.
In its drive to increase blood donors locally, the Ministry of Health will partner with the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago to host a series of blood donation initiatives.
A news release yesterday stated that Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, other senior officials of the ministry, recently met with president of the Energy Chamber Dr Thackwray
Driver and chief executive officer of the state-owned Heritage Petroleum, Erik Keskula to discuss partnering for a three-day blood drive.
The drive is set to begin in October and is in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s initiative to transition the national blood donation system from a replacement donation to one that is based on 100 per cent Voluntary Non-Remunerated Blood Donation (VNRBD).
The initiative, the ministry said, is part of its strategic goal and vision of an altruistic blood donation system where all members of society are encouraged to register and become voluntary non-remunerated blood donors for the good of the country.
Deyalsingh also noted that the collaboration was an important one because of the extensive reach that the Chamber has within the energy sector.

