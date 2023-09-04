Driver and chief executive officer of the state-owned Heritage Petroleum, Erik Keskula to discuss partnering for a three-day blood drive.
The drive is set to begin in October and is in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s initiative to transition the national blood donation system from a replacement donation to one that is based on 100 per cent Voluntary Non-Remunerated Blood Donation (VNRBD).
The initiative, the ministry said, is part of its strategic goal and vision of an altruistic blood donation system where all members of society are encouraged to register and become voluntary non-remunerated blood donors for the good of the country.
Deyalsingh also noted that the collaboration was an important one because of the extensive reach that the Chamber has within the energy sector.