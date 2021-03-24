WHOLLY State-owned Heritage Petroleum Company yesterday signed agreements with EOG Resources Trinidad allowing the US energy company to farm in to the local oil company’s Soldado fields in the Gulf of Paria for exploration and development.
The signing ceremony took place just after Heritage issued a news release stating the company had executed a new licence covering the offshore Trinidad Northern Areas (TNA) block in the Gulf of Paria.
The agreements allow EOG Resources to become the operator of the TNA block, as it will hold a 65 per cent participating interest. Heritage retains a 35 per cent participating interest in the TNA block.
Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said: “I am extremely excited by this initiative, and as an exploration geologist myself, I am even more excited. It is no secret that the Soldado fields have been identified as the most promising prospect of known resources for oil discovery.”
Khan said that while over 600 wells have been drilled in the Soldado field areas, since they were discovered between 1954 and 1965, “there has not been the optimal level of exploration in the basin within recent times.”
He said Petrotrin, the predecessor company of Heritage, had drilling obligation in the Soldado fields from 2012 to 2018, the six years of the previous licence.
“For several reasons, including the lack of capital, Petrotrin then failed to deliver on any of its drilling obligations under the licences,” said Khan.
The Minister of Energy referenced a public announcement by the former Heritage CEO, Mike Wylie, in 2019 that “to increase production in the long term will require significant capital investment and that partnerships will be a key part of the growth strategy,” and that getting the right partner was very important.
“If I should take the liberty to say this, I think that, in EOG, Heritage has found the right strategic partner,” Khan said.
The new TNA licence, which was executed on February 18, was with the Ministry of Energy. The new licence is a consolidation of two offshore licensed areas previously held by Heritage, and creates a single area of nearly 97,000 hectares, now called the Trinidad Northern Areas Block (“TNA Block”).
In the news release, Heritage said the granting of the TNA licence has facilitated it bringing on a strategic partner to advance its exploration agenda in the block.
The area of interest in which Heritage and EOG will collaborate represents approximately 14,000 hectares in the southern region of the TNA Block.
The partnership is in keeping with Heritage’s five-year strategic plan, which is focused on realising the full potential of the company’s rich and extensive subsurface resource base, Heritage said in the news release.
“In EOG, Heritage has found a strategic partner with the requisite expertise and technology to optimise its asset base in the TNA Block,” according to Heritage, adding that EOG Resources has partnered with the local State-owned oil explorer in the South East Coast Consortium Block joint venture (offshore Trinidad) since 1992.