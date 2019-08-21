HERITAGE Petroleum yesterday announced that its board has appointed an executive leadership team to provide additional managerial support for CEO Mike Wylie, while he receives treatment in the US after undergoing surgery.
Wylie was hired by Petrotrin in August 2018 to head the exploration and production of the new Petrotrin Heritage company.
Responding to a parliamentary question, Prime Minister Keith Rowley disclosed on November 9 that Wylie’s compensation package was US$425,000 per year plus housing, transportation and health benefits.
Wylie left Trinidad suddenly in June as he had to “take unplanned leave to attend to medical matters.” That was only disclosed in a letter by Heritage chairman Wilfred Espinet to Energy Minister Franklin Khan dated June 7. Portions of the letter were read out by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a July 8 Monday Night forum at Fyzabad Secondary School.