Heritage names new CEO

ERIK Keskula has been selected as the incoming chief executive officer of Heritage Petroleum, the State-owned oil company yesterday stated.
Keskula will serve as Heritage’s CEO-designate from June 1 to June 13 and will assume full responsibility when the current CEO Arlene Chow officially retires from the position.
Chow’s retirement takes effect on June 13.
“The selection of Mr Keskula as the new CEO followed a rigorous recruitment process which considered candidates from Trinidad and Tobago and the international oil and gas industry,” Heritage stated in a release yesterday.
“Erik is an extremely well-regarded leader in the international oil and gas industry with over 25 years’ experience in exploration and production. Erik has functioned in several Executive and Senior Management positions with ConocoPhillips in different regions across the world; including President Malaysia, Vice President North Slope Operations, North Slope Development Manager, Vice President Subsurface, Exploration Planning & Portfolio Manager and Seismic Technology Manager. Erik sees himself as fortunate to have been involved in growing production and delivering projects throughout all stages of the asset lifecycle including start-ups, mature assets, and joint ventures. With a passion to improve the business through continuous improvement and new ideas, he values and cultivates the relationships required to develop and deliver strategic plans and long-term value for the Company,” the release stated.
Heritage stated that Keskula is committed to the development of employees and has always worked with leadership to cultivate and promote a productive work culture.
“Recognising the value of a diverse workforce, Erik has also fostered development leadership programmes to ensure that the talent pipeline is healthy and that the future is secured by having the right talent in place,” it stated.
“Erik is well qualified holding a Master of Science in Engineering and Technology Management from Oklahoma State University and a Bachelor of Science in Geophysical Engineering/Minor Mathematics from the well-known, Colorado School of Mines. He brings the right mix of operational, technical, commercial and stakeholder management skills to be the new CEO of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd,” it stated.
“With Erik’s impressive and wide-ranging skills and experience, the board of directors is confident in his ability to take Heritage forward,” the company stated.
Keskula is set to replace Arlene Chow who retires from Heritage Petroleum after serving as its CEO for four years.
“The results of her stewardship have been impressive. Between 2018-2022, production on fields operated by Heritage grew by 21 per cent, and last year witnessed a 49 per cent increase in revenue. The financial performance confirms that the State enterprise can now firmly pay its own way. Today, the company has met all of its legacy debt obligations, paid all its royalties, levies and taxes, and invested in production growth and asset integrity,” a release from Heritage stated yesterday.
Speaking of her contribution, Quamina said: “Arlene has been instrumental to the continuing turnaround at Heritage. We have relied on her industry knowledge and expertise in managing mature fields to actualise our vision for a viable and sustainable business. She has played a major role in shaping our plans for integrity upgrade and decommissioning of aging infrastructure, while at the same time leveraging technology and innovation to optimise production from finite resources. She has delivered immense value to the company and, in doing so, has provided sterling service to the country as we seek to maximise value from our hydrocarbon resources.”
“We are now at a juncture where we must make tough strategic choices that will be informed by sustained lower oil prices, further resource decline and a more aggressive integrity programme. This phase of the journey will be led by our incoming CEO,” he said.
Chow said she feels confident that she leaves Heritage with a strong foundation and that she is proud to have played a part in this national success story.
“As I have always said the greatest asset in Heritage is that which is above the ground, the dedicated team of professionals that has worked so hard to build a delivery culture and achieve these results. Leaving is bittersweet as Heritage has been my passion for the last four years,” Chow said.
Chow’s base salary as Heritage’s CEO was $150,000.
Keskula’s salary is expected to be $180,000, according to sources.