Heritage pays $2b to Treasury in 2021

HERITAGE Petroleum Company said yesterday that its story continues to be one of positive success as the company paid about $2 billion to the Treasury in its financial year ended September 30, 2021, almost doubling its payments from the previous year.
In a news release yesterday, the wholly State-owned oil company said its underlying financial performance reflected the fact that its profit before tax for the 2021 financial year was almost double the previous year’s.
In its summary consolidated financials, published as a newspaper advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Express, Heritage reported profit before tax of $1.95 billion in its 2021 financial year, compared with $991.89 million in 2020, an increase of 97.12 per cent.
Heritage also explained that it paid approximately $2 billion to the Treasury by way of, among other things, supplemental petroleum tax, royalties and petroleum profits tax/unemployment levy, which the company said is the reason behind the decline in profits after tax.
“To be clear, Heritage for the year 2020/2021 paid almost twice what it paid in taxes and royalties for the year 2019/2020, as a consequence of the removal of certain concessions that were put in place to allow the company to stand on its own two feet, and of course, as a consequence of the higher crude oil price environment,” Heritage said in the news release.
The oil company added that, however its story is looked at, “the Treasury, and by extension the people of Trinidad and Tobago, have benefited in no small way from a significant injection of revenue through taxes and royalties paid by Heritage Petroleum Company Limited for the year 2020/2021.”
According to the Review of the Economy 2021—which is one of the budget documents—the provisional estimate of the revenue collected by the Government in its fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 was $37.05 billion. That means Heritage contributed about 5.4 per cent of the total estimated revenue collected by the Government in the 2021 financial year.
CSR initiatives
In his chairman’s report, Heritage Petroleum director, Michael Quamina, said education continued to be the company’s primary focus area as it developed the
Heritage Education Resource Opportunity (HERO) programme, a scholarship offering $100,000 to aid top-performing SEA students within its fenceline communities. The programme covers education expenses from secondary school through to a Bachelor’s Degree.
The first cohort of students benefited from the initiative in 2020, and a second cohort received awards in 2021.
The oil company said it also established its Graduate Trainee Programme, on boarding 20 graduate trainees, as it continued efforts to develop the next generation of professionals.
Under the programme, trainees are provided with coaching, guidance, and relevant work experience.
Additionally, Heritage partnered with various community-based groups focused on youth and community development such as the La Brea Student Support Centre and the Palo Seco Diatonics, Youth Music
The company also distributed 500 computers to organisations and schools in recognition of the tremendous impact of Covid-19 on the need for virtual schooling.