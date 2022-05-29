Heritage pays $2b to Treasury in 2021

Michael Quamina_____use

ITS DOUBLE: Heritage chairman Michael Quamina.

HERITAGE Petroleum Company said yesterday that its story continues to be one of positive success as the company paid about $2 billion to the Treasury in its financial year ended September 30, 2021, almost doubling its payments from the previous year.

In a news release yesterday, the wholly State-owned oil company said its underlying financial performance reflected the fact that its profit before tax for the 2021 financial year was almost double the previous year’s.

In its summary consolidated financials, published as a newspaper advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Express, Heritage reported profit before tax of $1.95 billion in its 2021 financial year, compared with $991.89 million in 2020, an increase of 97.12 per cent.

Heritage also explained that it paid approximately $2 billion to the Treasury by way of, among other things, supplemental petroleum tax, royalties and petroleum profits tax/unemployment levy, which the company said is the reason behind the decline in profits after tax.

“To be clear, Heritage for the year 2020/2021 paid almost twice what it paid in taxes and royalties for the year 2019/2020, as a consequence of the removal of certain concessions that were put in place to allow the company to stand on its own two feet, and of course, as a consequence of the higher crude oil price environment,” Heritage said in the news release.

The oil company added that, however its story is looked at, “the Treasury, and by extension the people of Trinidad and Tobago, have benefited in no small way from a significant injection of revenue through taxes and royalties paid by Heritage Petroleum Company Limited for the year 2020/2021.”

According to the Review of the Economy 2021—which is one of the budget documents—the provisional estimate of the revenue collected by the Government in its fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 was $37.05 billion. That means Heritage contributed about 5.4 per cent of the total estimated revenue collected by the Government in the 2021 financial year.

CSR initiatives

In his chairman’s report, Heritage Petroleum director, Michael Quamina, said education continued to be the company’s primary focus area as it developed the

Heritage Education Resource Opportunity (HERO) programme, a scholarship offering $100,000 to aid top-performing SEA students within its fenceline communities. The programme covers education expenses from secondary school through to a Bachelor’s Degree.

The first cohort of students benefited from the initiative in 2020, and a second cohort received awards in 2021.

The oil company said it also established its Graduate Trainee Programme, on boarding 20 graduate trainees, as it continued efforts to develop the next generation of professionals.

Under the programme, trainees are provided with coaching, guidance, and relevant work experience.

Additionally, Heritage partnered with various community-based groups focused on youth and community development such as the La Brea Student Support Centre and the Palo Seco Diatonics, Youth Music

The company also distributed 500 computers to organisations and schools in recognition of the tremendous impact of Covid-19 on the need for virtual schooling.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Heritage pays $2b to Treasury in 2021

Heritage pays $2b to Treasury in 2021

HERITAGE Petroleum Company said yesterday that its story continues to be one of positive success as the company paid about $2 billion to the Treasury in its financial year ended September 30, 2021, almost doubling its payments from the previous year.

Heritage profit declines by 33%

Heritage profit declines by 33%

HERITAGE Petroleum Company, the wholly State-owned oil producer, declared an audited after-tax profit of $682.6 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2021, a decline of 33 per cent compared to the $1.01 billion the company earned in 2020.

The company’s summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, are due to be published as newspaper advertisements today.

NIB to sell ‘Apsara’ property

NIB to sell ‘Apsara’ property

The National Insurance Board (NIB) will list for sale next month the property that used to house fine dining restaurants Apsara, Tamnak Thai and the Siam nightclub, located at 13 Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain.

The property is valued at $20.2 million on NIB’s books. Last Thursday, NIB published a newspaper advertisement in which it made a Request for Proposals for the “provision of services related to the proposed sale of six parcels of land” for the NIB.

T&T has too much red tape

T&T has too much red tape

UNNECESSARY red tape in Trinidad and Tobago is what drove the founder of WiPay, Trinidadian Aldwyn Wayne, to move the headquarters of his financial technology (fintech) company from T&T to Jamaica.

Wayne lamented yesterday that T&T has all the resources, infrastructure and “a fantastic educated public” needed for successful fintech solutions, but bureaucracy was the problem.

He was speaking during a meeting of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Finance and Legal Affairs. The JSC met to enquire into the implementation of a regulatory framework for the development of fintech and e-payments.

Ease of doing business

Ease of doing business

An online Trade and Business Information Portal to assist the business community in doing business with ease is now a reality, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The business community has been lobbying for this facility for several years.

Speaking at the launch at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, on Wednesday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the Trinidad and Tobago Trade and Business Information Portal is a one-stop online facility for searchable, accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date information on trade and business procedures and other relevant business data.