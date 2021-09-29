WHOLLY State-owned Heritage Petroleum has reported a 77 per cent increase in its after-tax profit for the nine months ending June 30, 2021.
But the oil company’s financial statement for the period, which is due to be published today, also discloses that the parent company of Heritage, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), is in default of certain covenants of the credit agreement and indenture.
Heritage declared after-tax profit of $1.19 billion for the period October 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, which was 77 per cent higher than the $673.75 million the company reported in the nine months ended June 30, 2020.
The revenue from contracts with customers for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, increased by 51 per cent from $3.21 billion in the 2020 period to $4.85 period in 2021.
In the Heritage chairman’s statement, Michael Quamina said the company’s revenue reflected the continued increase in production and in Brent process, which averaged US$58 per barrel for the year to date.
“This increase is representative of improved market conditions as Covid-19 restrictions across the world are slowly being eased….There has been strong cash generation from operations of $2 billion and cash balances stand at $1.7 billion.”
Heritage’s contribution to the Government, in the form of taxes, levies and royalties, was $606 million for the nine-month period.
Defaults of covenants
Additionally, Heritage said it has continued to meet all the debt payment obligations of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) inherited from Petrotrin, the predecessor State-owned integrated oil company that stopped operating in October 2018.
In the notes to the interim financial statement, Heritage is described as a guarantor of TPHL’s senior secured and unsecured debt obligations, along with TPHL’s two other subsidiaries Paria Fuel Trading and Guaracara Refinery.
The notes indicate that TPHL, Heritage, Paria and Guaracara are “currently in default of certain covenants of the credit agreement and indenture.”
According to the notes, the defaults can be divided into three groups:
1) Failure by TPHL to deliver its audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, which triggered an event of default under the credit agreement and a default under the indenture;
2) The State energy companies “have performed certain actions as part of their operations that are not permitted to be performed during the period in which a default or event of default has occurred and has continued to occur.”
Such actions include incurring capital expenditures relating to exploration and for the development of proved, undeveloped reserves and making investments in Petrotrin for the payment of interest in respect of Petrotrin’s short-term debt;
3) The State energy companies have failed to comply with certain other covenants including maintaining certain required financial ratios during the fiscal quarters ended 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2020 and paying certain insurance costs on behalf of Petrotrin, which payments constitute restricted payments.
“It should be noted that none of the events of default under the credit agreement or indenture are debt service or payment-related defaults, as the group on behalf of TPHL continues to make all interest and principal payments under the terms of the credit agreement and the indentures,” Heritage noted.
The State oil companies, in consultation with representatives of the bondholders, have approved a plan to address the defaults as part of the TPHL Group refinancing currently being undertaken. The refinancing is expected to be completed within 12 months of the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2020.
For the period October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021, Heritage has made $1.23 billion in interest and principal payments on behalf of its parent.
As additional security for the lenders, the directors of Heritage have obtained a letter of financial support from its ultimate parent, the Government, which can be called upon if needed to meet the legal and financial obligations of TPHL.