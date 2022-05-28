Heritage profit declines by 33%

HERITAGE Petroleum Company, the wholly State-owned oil producer, declared an audited after-tax profit of $682.6 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2021, a decline of 33 per cent compared to the $1.01 billion the company earned in 2020.
The company’s summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, are due to be published as newspaper advertisements today.
Heritage recorded revenue for the 2021 financial year of $6.82 billion, a 44 per cent increase over the $4.73 billion the company generated in its 2020 financial year. The company’s revenue was driven by higher crude oil prices, which average 31 per cent over 2020, and increased oil production.
Heritage also reported before-tax profit of $1.95 billion in 2021, which was an increase of 97 per cent over the $991.9 million in 2020.
The company’s after-tax profit in 2021 was lower than in 2020 because its taxation expense in 2021 was $1.27 billion compared to a tax credit of $25.9 million in 2020.
The total assets held by Heritage grew by 20 per cent to $12.23 billion as at September 30, 2021 from $10.19 billion at the end of its 2020 financial year.
The company’s non-current assets totalled $6.74 billion and its current assets amounted to $5.48 billion
Among the oil company’s current assets is the amount of $1.93 billion due from related parties.
Also among its current assets are assets held for sale valued at $300 million at the end of September 2021. Heritage has liabilities of $515.65 million directly associated with the assets held for sale.
In the report accompanying the audited financials, Heritage chairman, Michael Quamina, said against the backdrop of strengthening demand for crude and higher market prices in 2021, Heritage and its subsidiaries continued to deliver strong earnings and cash generation for 2021.
“Heritage generated significant value with cash from operations in 2021 of $2.9 billion (2020: $1.7 billion) which allowed the company to:
• Fund a capital programme of $498 million in production winning, asset integrity and infrastructure and technology upgrades.
• Contribute $2 billion in taxes, royalties and levies to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago; and
• Settle all debt obligations across the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) group.”
Crude output
Quamina said overall crude production of Heritage grew by five per cent to 41,200 barrels of oil per day (bopd) year on year.
The oil company chairman said in the face of the ongoing pandemic and a volatile economic environment, the increase in crude production “is especially noteworthy and testament to the company’s commitment and ability to rise above the operational challenges presented by Covid-19”.
He said the company had another successful year of replacing reserves with a top quartile 109 per cent reserves replacement ratio through a strong focus on workovers, production optimisation and improved oil recovery.
On the outlook for the rest of 2022, Quamina said the company’s strong financial results for 2021, as well as a sustained period of robust oil prices and the expected launch of its drilling programme in the current fiscal year, gives him the confidence that Heritage is well placed to show continued growth in 2022 and progress our strategy.
...Company refinances TPHL debt
In his chairman’s report accompanying the 2021 summary financials, which were authorised for issue on May 24, Quamina stated: “As of the date of this publication, I am pleased to report that the ompany would have successfully closed the refinancing of the senior secured debt of the Group via a tender offer for the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) 2026 notes and the issuance of a new Heritage 2029, US$500 million bond and a new US$475 million Heritage term loan.”
TPHL is the parent company of Heritage Petroleum. Both companies, as well as Paria Fuel Trading and Guaracara Refining Company, were established in 2018 to be successors of Petrotrin, which was an integrated oil company that produced and refined oil.
In effect, Quamina’s statement about Heritage closing the refinancing of TPHL’s senior secured debt means that the subsidiary, Heritage, is taking on the debt obligations of the parent, TPHL.
In a July 1, 2019 news release, TPHL announced the final settlement of the initial restructuring of Petrotrin’s US$850 million bullet payment, which matured in August 2019.
TPHL said it had accepted tenders and consents from the holders of US$570.29 million aggregate principal amount of existing notes in exchange for:
• US$570.26 million aggregate principal amount of TPHL’s 9.75 per cent senior secured notes due 2026;
TPHL also announced that it borrowed US$603 million in a term loan facility consisting of:
• A US$388 million tranche maturing in three years and
• A US$215 million tranche maturing in seven years.
“The proceeds of the term loan facility will be used to repay the remaining 2019 notes, repay a shareholder loan and pay fees and expenses associated with the exchange offers, the consent solicitations and entering into the term loan facility,” according to the TPHL news release in July 2019.
In last week’s chairman’s report, Quamina said: “The refinancing provided significant benefits to the TPHL Group, including lowering our weighted average cost of debt, extending our average life of debt maturities thereby freeing up near-term cash for production winning activities and curing the administrative defaults that arose as a result of the late publication of the TPHL consolidated 2019 financials.”
The administrative defaults that the Heritage chairman referenced relates to the fact that TPHL breached an administrative covenant because it did not publish its audited 2019 financials in a timely fashion. That was one of the reasons that S&P Global Ratings gave for downgrading TPHL to B+ from BB in its February 2, 2022 rating action.
S&P said another factor influencing the downgrading of TPHL was that the company “faces near-term maturities that could pressure its liquidity if not addressed within the next four months”.
In responding to the S&P downgrade in a February 3, 2022 news release, TPHL said: “Successful execution of this refinancing, which would allow the company to meet its near-term obligations, is listed as one of the actions that may lead to an upgrade from S&P Global within the next year.”
Last week, in his chairman’s report, Quamina stated: “Importantly, from a national perspective, the refinancing has resulted in all of the non-core assets of TPHL, including agricultural, residential and recreational lands being made fully available to be best utilised by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for the benefit of the citizenry.”
Heritage officials were not available late yesterday to clarify whether the Petrotrin refinery, located at Pointe-a-Pierre is considered a core or non-core asset.