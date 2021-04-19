HERITAGE Petroleum Company Ltd has signed a $1 million sponsorship agreement with the Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust.

The Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust founded in 1966 is located within the compound of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and covers over 30 hectares of land and two lakes.

Heritage, in a statement yesterday, said this subvention covers a two-year period and will go towards offsetting expenses associated with managing the WFT.

The Trust is actively involved in research and captive breeding of waterfowl and other birds for reintroduction into existing natural wetland and wildlife areas in Trinidad and Tobago.

The company noted that the eco-tourism site offers guided nature tours and the opportunity to explore the beautifully landscaped facility to view the birds in their natural habitat.

Heritage’s chief executive officer, Arlene Chow, said, “We are proud to sponsor the work of the Wild Fowl Trust. The Trust is dedicated to environmental education and conservation of wetlands and waterfowl and its mission aligns with Heritage’s Corporate Social Responsibility Policy and its larger Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.”

