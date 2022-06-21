HHSL looks south for growth

FOR Anthony Vieira, the founder and managing director of HHSL Safety Systems Ltd, safety is not just a job, it is a calling—a culture he is driven to inculcate wherever he is and whatever he is doing.
In an industry that depends on word-of-mouth referrals and references, Vieira built the reputation of his company by restlessly focusing on diversification and expansion as well as reinvesting in upskilling his employees and acquiring cutting-edge equipment.
On June 13, the company celebrated its 20th anniversary and although he has been working for 39 years, he is driven to seek new opportunities.
Speaking by Zoom from Guyana earlier this month, Vieira said he started his career as a helicopter pilot in 1983, doing sea survival training for employees of Amoco, which was acquired by BP, headquartered in London, in 1998.
“There was a shifting from the American safety management system to the British safety management system, which required a particular programme called helicopter underwater escape training. It is a programme for passengers who are traveling offshore, that should something happen and the aircraft has to ditch in the water and it subsequently turns over, the programme teaches passengers how to exit the aircraft underwater and surviving in the open seas.”
The programme started in 1997 and HHSL got the international certification in 2005 from a United Kingdom body called OPITO (the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation), said Vieira.
The company was the 27th centre to be certified by OPITO in the world. To date, there are about 255 centres certified by OPITO.
“OPITO is the most recognised standard for offshore safety training and we have gone on to become the leader in the Americas region by receiving 29 offshore training standards, which is by far the most in this region.”
He said the company was formed on June 13, 2002, out of a need to offer internationally recognised safety training, primarily for the oil and gas industries.
Soon after the establishment of the company, Vieira was looking to diversify the business, away from its initial focus on training. In doing so, the company diversified its clients as well.
“We started off catering to the upstream operators— companies like BP, BG, BHP etc—and we have since transitioned to the downstream companies as well, including the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and all the plants located there.”
He said the company now provides manpower services and health and safety advice and programmes to its clients.
HHSL has a diverse customer base of 1,200 to 1,500 private clients and between 250 and 300 corporate clients.
“What we have done, throughout the years, was to establish a safety foundation and build everything around that foundation. So everything we do is safety oriented, has its background in safety and its future in safety,” Vieira said.
HHSL has a large pool of certified resources to offer standby rescues. This means whenever there is a high-risk job, whether onshore or offshore—including tank cleaning, inspections and confined space operations—the company is called in to provide emergency rescue technicians who are experienced, certified and equipped.
As part of the focus on diversification and improvement, the company introduced drones into the inspection of tanks, pipes and vessels in 2017 and is now the largest provider of drone inspection services in the country.
Vieira ensures that the company keeps up to date with the latest technology in safety equipment. Recently, it acquired a robotic crawler that goes into pipes from 16 inches to 72 inches “so we don’t have to send people into pipes to inspect them, which is how it was done in the past.”
The company, as well, acquired recently a remote observation vehicle, which goes into tanks, into seawater and fresh water to inspect tanks holding clear liquids. The equipment can also inspect jetties and hulls. The company has in its arsenal of equipment, an unmanned surface recovery vehicle that can be deployed to save the lives of people overboard in open waters.
He said the safety industry is moving toward the use of unmanned equipment to conduct inspections onshore and offshore “in order to reduce the risk to persons.”
Questioned about the fatal incident that occurred in February 2022, at a berth in Pointe-a-Pierre belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Company, Vieira said: “Unfortunately, we were present at the site, but there is an ongoing investigation, which I am unable to discuss. I am unable to give any details about that event.”
Vieira was not satisfied to only deal with the energy sector, as it provides first-aid training to the hotels, insurance companies and the Ministry of Education industry
Down south
The drive to diversify and expand the operations of the company has led Vieira to venture into Guyana, one of the newest energy provinces in the world, with first oil discovered only seven years ago.
HHSL is currently involved in training and equipment inspection in Guyana.
“Guyana has gone from zero to 100 overnight. What you have is a country that just found oil, with a population that does not know about oil, that does not have the experience in extraction, production, transportation and having to build local content capability.
“You need to have your personnel trained to be able able to work for the ExxonMobils, the Haliburtons and the Schlumbergers etc.”
He said he is in Guyana bringing the company’s expertise and knowledge—and hopefully very soon the accreditation—to help build the country’s local content capability.
“This would allow the Guyanese to get the certifications to get the jobs, to allow them to build the experience and increase local content here, rather than rely on expatriates,” said Vieira.
He is also in Suriname. Last month, the Suriname’s state-owned oil company, Staatsolie, decided to invest in a training centre to ensure that the human resource there is ready for the future oil exploration.
“Staatsolie put out a tender last year. We were contacted by a very large and well established organisation in Suriname and using our technical expertise, I am pleased to report that they were selected and have contracted our company to establish a training centre in Suriname, similar to what we have in Point Lisas,” Vieira said.