High Court throws out used-car challenge

THE director of Guyana’s Local Content Secretariat (LCS), Martin Pertab, said the second application by Ramps Logistics for a local content certificate has been halted, pending the outcome of the company’s matter with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This was revealed in an affidavit filed in Guyana’s High Court.

In June, Ramps Guyana, a subsidiary of Trinidad owned Ramps Logistics, was denied a local content certificate by the Local Secretariat.

In July, it re-submitted an application.