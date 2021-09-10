Higher energy prices do not mean more $$

WITH natural gas prices in New York hitting US$5.03 on Thursday and Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, hovering around the US$70 a barrel mark since March, many people in T&T believe Finance Minister Colm Imbert is hiding windfall profits from the energy sector.
In delivering his 2021 budget on October 5, 2020, the Ministry of Finance projected total revenue of $41.364 billion, based on gas and oil price assumptions of US$3 per MMBtu for natural gas and US$45 barrel for oil.
Projected total revenue of $41.364 billion assumes $10.341 billion per quarter.
According to the July 2021 Economic Bulletin, at Table 14, the revenue collected for the first three quarters of the 2021 fiscal year was as follows:
Period Revenue
Oct to Dec 2020 $9.019b
Jan to Mar 2021 $8.845b
Apr to Jun 2021 $8.061b
Oct 20 to Jun 21 $25.925b
Having collected $25.925 billion for the first three quarters of 2021, for the Government to hit its revenue target of $41.364 billion for the year, T&T would have to collect $15.439 billion in the fourth quarter, which is from July 1 to September 30, 2021. That would be about 71 per cent more revenue than the best quarter for the 2021 fiscal year so far.
Is that possible?
Would higher natural gas prices plus the tax amnesty push the revenue collected by the Exchequer for the fourth quarter to $15.439 billion.
Higher natural gas prices are probably not going to do it because gross energy revenue is a function of PRICE X OUTPUT, and while natural gas prices may have been stronger for part of the 2021 fiscal year, natural gas production has been week.
Tough luck
T&T’s average natural gas production for 2020 was 3,044 mmscf/per day. In 2020, 54 per cent of T&T’s total natural gas output, some 1,645mmscf/d, was monetised into liquefied natural gas.
The Ministry of Energy website indicates that for the first five months of the calendar year, from January to May, T&T’s natural gas production averaged 2,735 mmscf/d, which was ten per cent less than the average for the 12 months of 2020. And T&T’s LNG production for that period was 1,175 mmscf/d, which is 28 per cent less than average LNG production for all of 2020.
So even though global natural gas prices in New York hit a seven-year high on Thursday, T&T will not see the benefit of those higher prices until gas production increases here next year.
For the Ministry of Finance that is tough luck as energy analysts in the US are predicting natural gas prices there could go even higher if the northern winter is excessively cold this year.
“Anything closer to [or colder than] a full standard-deviation form average would likely trigger a price spike to cause demand destruction with gas above $10/mmBtu,” Goldman Sachs analysts said note in a CNBC story on Thursday.