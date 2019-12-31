Highs and lows of 2019

AS THE year 2019 started so it ended—with drastic changes and major announcements.
At the start of the year, came the major announcement by Sandals Resorts International that it was no longer interested in bringing its hotel chain to Tobago.
And just as the country prepared for one of the busiest times of the year, came the announcement by Government in December that as of January 1, 2020, the cotton based $100 bill will no longer be accepted as legal tender and that its replacement was the polymer $100 banknote.
Generally, the year was marked by a mix of good and bad news; success for some, the end of the road for others.
Here is a look back at some of the major highlights of 2019:
Sandals pulls out of Tobago
After two and a half years of negotiations with the T&T Government, Sandals International Resorts, on January 15, announced its withdrawal from the proposed resort in Tobago.
The reason: the constant and ongoing negative publicity and media coverage the brand received over the last two and a half years, said Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer, during a news conference where he broke the news.
Government described the decision as a “sad and disappointing” day.
“Today what we’ve heard is the loss of an opportunity due to the negativity that was put on the Sandals brand, only by a handful of people. We’ve seen just that handful of people and some with agendas and some with personal agendas in particular, run one of the best brands of the Caribbean from Tobago,” said then Communications Minister Stuart Young.
In the days leading up to the announcement, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was optimistic that the Sandals brand would “attract people that are not now coming to Tobago”.
Gov’t ends Chinese HDC contract
The construction sector also saw a major development.
In May, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) signed an agreement with Chinese company, China Gezhouba Group International Engineering for construction of 5,000 apartment units across the country.
This first phase of the project was estimated to cost US$72 million.
Local contractors were assured of opportunities, but the decision still did not sit well with them.
The partnership was short-lived, though.
Seven months later, Government decided to end the contract.
“HDC has been instructed to go back out to tender, because there were some parts of that contract which did not meet the Cabinet’s acceptance and approval, structurally and legalistically. So that contract has been stopped,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at the September 5 post-Cabinet news conference.
NCB acquires majority stake
in Guardian Holdings
Also in May, Jamaican financial services company NCB Financial Group Ltd and its T&T subsidiary NCB Global Holdings Ltd successfully completed the acquisition of 74, 230,750 shares of Trinidad-based insurance giant Guardian Holdings Ltd.
The transaction took NCB’s shareholding in GHL from 29.99 per cent to 62 per cent.
NCBFG chairman Michael Lee Chin described the transaction as a game-changer in the history of the region.
“Amid the context of derisking impacting the region, we are proud and excited about the implications and prospects of two indigenous Caribbean institutions coming together to drive economic growth, customer and shareholder value,” he said.
OWTU’s Patriotic wins
US$700 million refinery bid
Ten months after the closure of the Petrotrin oil refinery, Government in September announced that Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd, a company wholly-owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), won the bid to purchase the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
Patriotic proposed to offer an upfront cash payment of US$700 million for the refinery assets, which are currently held by Guaracara Refining Co Ltd.
However, in his 2019/2020 budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that the Government had decided to forego the upfront payment and substitute a payment structure which entailed granting Patriotic a three-year moratorium on all payments of principal and interest towards the purchase of the refinery and a further ten years at a fair market interest rate to complete the payment.
Patriotic was asked to satisfy ten conditions within a month, which it submitted to Government on November 4.
The company is still awaiting Government’s response.
Republic/Scotiabank acquisitions
On October 31, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) closed it’s acquisition of Scotiabank operations in St Maarten, Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent & the Grenadines.
The cost of the transaction was US$58.67 million.
Republic’s managing director Nigel Baptise said the acquisition will add 350 people to the bank’s staff complement, US$1.5 billion to the Group’s total asset size and US$20 million to its net profits.
He said the total asset base of the Republic Group will grow to approximately US$14.5 billion with profits of approximately US$260 million.
Republic had originally set out to acquire Scotiabank operations in nine territories.
However, the Central Bank of Guyana officially denied it’s application.
Republic Bank also did not receive regulatory approval for the purchase of the Antigua and Barbuda operations.
Yara to close ammonia plant
On November 13, came news from ammonia company, Yara Trinidad Limited, that it planned to shutter one of it’s three plants that it operated on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate by December 31.
The Trinidad plant is one of Yara’s smallest ammonia plants, with an annual production capacity of approximately 270,000 tonnes of ammonia.
In a statement announcing the decision, Yara said it could not reach an agreement with the National Gas Company (NGC) on gas supply, which could sustain the plant’s operation. The decision would impact 60 employees of the plant. However, Energy Minister Franklin Khan told the Parliament that efforts were being made to reemploy those workers within other aspects of Yara’s business, so the full liability would not be 60.
Yara also operates two other plants- Tringen 1 and Tringen 2. The remaining two plants are jointly owned by Yara International ASA and the National Enterprises Ltd (NEL)
New $100 bill introduced
As the year wound up, and in the height of the Christmas season, Government made the surprising announcement that the cotton-based $100 bill will be replaced by a polymer banknote with more security features.
Government said the changeover was meant to “fight money laundering, including the financing of drugs and narcotics and illegal firearms, tax evasion and the black money economy, counterfeiting and other related problems”.
The cotton-based note will be demonetised from January 1. The new note was introduced on Monday December 9. The public has been given until December 31 to exchange their “old” bills for the new.
With just a two week window to make the exchange, banks, some members of the public and business were left in a quandary. The automated teller machines could not immediately dispense the new bills, so bank customers from all walks of life were forced to queue for hours to exchange their notes. Some businesses called for the deadline to be extended to after the Christmas season for a smoother flow of sales and to safeguard the public against robberies.