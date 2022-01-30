‘Highway failure may have unforeseen cause’

The Association of Professional Engineers of T&T (APETT) said yesterday that the cause of the failure of a section of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin at Mosquito Creek may have been “unforeseen phenomenon”.
In a news release yesterday, APETT board member Richard Akong said: “The nature and extent of the current roadway failure may well be an unforeseen phenomenon resulting from increasingly changing environmental conditions influencing existing complex geological and therefore geotechnical challenges
“Given the unique physical and environmental conditions of the current roadway coupled with its status as a highly active construction zone with heavy machinery, a failure of this nature is not necessarily a failure of engineering design, management or construction methodology.”
The association said construction failures around the world are generally investigated with a view to provide important lessons to engineers and construction professionals. It is by such investigations and the sharing of the results of the investigations that engineering knowledge is gained, APETT said.
“We trust, therefore, that National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), as the contracting agency, will ensure that such an investigation will be undertaken and more importantly that the results of this investigation are shared with the local engineering community so that at the end of the day, we would have added to the body of knowledge of our indigenous engineering community,” said APETT.
In a news release issued last Sunday, Nidco said the failure does not impact on the existing flow of traffic at Mosquito Creek nor does it pose any immediate threat to vehicular traffic or users of South Trunk Road.
“The exact cause of the instability is being investigated. However, the engineers on the project had noted that the Mosquito Creek area was at the highest risk of failure during construction due to the prevailing geotechnical conditions of the soil.
“Continuous construction loads and the traversing of heavy construction equipment, coupled with unfinished construction works may have caused the instability,” Nidco said.
The association of engineers noted that the built environment is shaped by construction activity which carries inherent risks.
The body said engineers can never be certain of the natural physical or environmental conditions that can negatively impact any construction activity. That is why there is an unallocated cost item, described as a contingency sum, in all construction contracts, the engineering body said.