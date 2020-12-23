Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, yesterday presented instruments of appointment to Dr. Alvin Hilaire as Governor of the Central Bank for a term of three years.
Hilaire’s first term as Governor ended on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 .
In a news release, the Ministry of Finance described Hilaire as a career central banker, having worked at the Central Bank for a cumulative period of approximately twenty (20) years.
Before being appointed as Governor on December 23, 2015, Hilaire held positions of senior economist, chief economist/director of research and deputy Governor.
“Hilaire has extensive experience in macro-economic policy development and implementation and monetary policy matters and holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from Columbia University in New York and graduated with First Class Honors from the University of the West Indies at St. Augustine,” said the ministry’s news release.
Only last week, the Government was successful in amending the Central Bank Act to change the term of office of a Governor from five years to between three and five years.
The Government’s amendment of the Central Bank Act came in the Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) Bill, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on December 4.
That legislation amended a total of 11 laws of Trinidad and Tobago including The Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, The Proceeds of Crime Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act. The Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) Bill became law when it was approved by the Senate on December 15.
Addressing a virtual news conference on Hilaire’s reappointment to a second term last Friday, Imbert said: “That gives us the necessary continuity and it also gives us the necessary period of time to do succession planning and groom successors to Dr Hilaire when he retires in December 2023.”
At the news conference, Imbert announced the appointment of Dr Dorian Noel as deputy Governor. Noel is a lecturer in finance at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Noel, who was also appointed to a three-year term, received his PhD in Finance from the International Capital Market Association centre at Henley Business School, University of Reading.
The Central Bank Act, at section 5, states that the Bank’s board shall have “not more than two Deputy Governors,” along with a Governor and “not less than six other directors”.
The Central Bank has not had one deputy Governors since June 25, 2020, when the five-year term of the previous occupant of the office, Dr Sandra Sookram, came to an end.