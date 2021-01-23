Hilaire: No ease in forex availability

DO NOT expect an ease in the foreign exchange (forex) market in 2021.
“We think that at least for 2021, it will still be tight,” said Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire last week Wednesday.
The availability and dependability of forex has been a thorny issue for businesses for over six years.
As it stands, T&T imports about US$7.5 billion (about TT$50 billion) worth of goods a year while in comparison, it exports over US$8 billion a year, mainly energy products. Foreign exchange earners sell US dollars to authorised dealers, who in turn sell it to the public. As that arrangement has not satisfied the demand for forex, the Central Bank has had to intervene in the market to sell about US$100 million “at minimum” a month to the commercial banks.
“It ends up being more than that, because we have something called a liquidity guarantee facility which the banks also use,” explained Hilaire in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Express at his office last week.
In 2020, the Central Bank sold US$1.2 billion to T&T’s authorised forex dealers.
Hilaire, who was reappointed to serve a second term last December, said: “We try to explain as best we can. We intervene, meaning that we sell foreign exchange to the market on a regular basis. And our predictability, I think, is important.”
He observed that unlike some countries, T&T’s commercial banks are well aware that the Central Bank sells forex every two weeks.
“How much do we do? Well, it depends on our assessment of what is the state of the international reserves. What are our estimates of the inflows and outflows of foreign currency? Our estimates of the overall market conditions, etc. We look at a whole set of things and decide. So, for last year, I think the Central Bank sold about US$1.2 billion to the authorised dealers,” he said.
But forex earnings have been impacted by the fall in energy prices and the demand for certain goods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Governor said the Central Bank recognises that there is an “imbalance in the foreign exchange market”.
He said: “It’s no secret, it has been with us for some time. I would say for the past few years. Why is this? Because we had a combination of the production problems in the energy sector, and prices in the energy sector declined. So that led to less earnings on the foreign exchange side, either directly from the exports of these products, or via government revenue. And then came Covid, which now has complicated this story, on both the supply side and demand side,” he explained.
The country, he said, is in a difficult situation right now.
“In no uncertain terms the outlook is dominated by the coronavirus,” he explained.
Exchange rate
In explaining the country’s exchange rate, Hilaire observed that T&T
has gone through different paths over time—from a fixed rate to a managed flotation in April 1993 with devaluations in between.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has made it clear that his Government will not devalue the TT dollar, at this time.
Imbert told last September’s Spotlight on the Budget and Economy: “We continue to believe that no useful purpose will be served by devaluation, especially at this time when US dollar inflows are extremely low. And they are extremely low as a result of Covid-19 because it has depressed oil and gas prices, and they have depressed oil and gas production. And therefore, the inflows that we were getting in 2018 and 2019 are now significantly less.
“So, if you devalue, what happens; you convert your US dollars to TT dollars at a higher rate, you get more TT dollars. But if you’re getting minimal inflows of US dollars, it’s insufficient to counteract the effects of devaluation which are: increased cost of raw materials for your manufacturing sector; increased cost of food imports; wage demands from trade unions who would quite naturally want to get a wage increase because the cost of living will go up; and your international debt servicing will go up because your foreign debt is in US dollars.”
For his part, Hilaire drew reference to Barbados’ fixed exchange rate and the impact it has had on that economy compared to the “floaters” like Guyana, Jamaica and T&T.
“Your exchange rate regime or your level is not as important as consistency of policy and how you operate,” he said. He referenced an International Monetary Fund study which looked at devaluations and depreciations in Latin America, in which the global lender of last resort concluded that large devaluations in these countries, sometimes improve their external situation. For this to be successful, there has to be increased exports which are now affected by trade and travel restrictions.
“And that is a problem in countries like Trinidad and Tobago, and to some extent Latin America, whereas in Asian countries, their things are so flexible, that once they depreciate their currency slightly, you know, they start to sell more cars, they start to sell more toys because they’re able to deploy labour, capital everything to produce these things at a good price. And to take advantage of this thing.
“Currency depreciation could potentially be useful depending on the circumstance, but it should be accompanied by other factors, including the capacity for your exports, to take advantage of a better rate.
“So, what we advocated at the Central Bank, in the area of the foreign exchange market, is that we do need to have an appropriate combination of monetary, fiscal, and structural policies,” he said.
Umbrellas are for shelter
Hilaire observed that T&T can delineate easily two periods in its reserves history.
“Let’s go 20 years back. So, in 2000, our international reserves were US$1.3 billion and this climbed rather steadily to $11.4 billion in 2014. At that time, nobody was talking about foreign exchange market. In fact, it was the opposite with people asking, why are you building up all these reserves because you don’t need it. Life nice. “You could just put it out in the market and let our exchange rate go where it was instead of being six and go to three or whatever. Whoever the Government was at the time, I think in hindsight it was a really good thing to do, because rainy days will be here. So now the reserves have gone from US$11.4 billion to US$6.8 billion and the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) is probably the same (the HSF was about US$6 billion in September last year).
“Our main concern at the Central Bank is that you should not use these buffers unwisely because they are finite, they have an end. And so, this is where the policymakers need to be thinking very clearly – ‘Well, okay, I have this breathing space, which is useful. But I need to be judicious about it. Because I’m thinking of future generations.’
He said the Government was right to tap the HSF, to the tune of US$900 million last year “because what is the point of having an umbrella and then getting wet in the rain”. The HSF was set up in March 2007 and was preceded by the Interim Revenue Stabilisation Fund in 2000.
Hilaire is also concerned about the Caribbean which he described as “very, very stressed.”
He said he’s involved in regional meetings where Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley is leading a big charge on getting external financing for not only the vaccines, but also the support for just getting by.
“We are blessed and we have the flexibility of having these important buffers-the two main ones are high international reserves, which are still about $6.8 billion as of today, and the HSF, which is close to US$6 billion. These are massive buffers. And they allow us to be able to adjust without, you know, harsh, harsh adjustments.
“When you talk to the other Caribbean leaders, they don’t have anything like that, they’re struggling. I mean, some of them are in programmes and their debt is going through the roof, So they’re really on the edge. So, we have to look out for our Caribbean neighbors, and we have to support them,” he said. He observed that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is chair of Caricom now and he is optimistic that the prime minister will have a strong role in aiding the region. “We have to look out for them because we’ve seen the past, in different circumstances, when we had to kind of help out when we had oil booms. An oil boom for us is a problem for them, because high oil prices for us, make us wealthier and create problems for them. So, we have our problems but if they have problems, you know, it affects us,” he said.
But he countered: “We all in this thing together, I mean, the globe is facing a difficult situation, we have a circumstance internally that we have to address as a country. We will get through it. We have buffers that are there, which many countries don’t have, but we have to be judicious about it, and we have to coalesce to ride us through this patch,” he said.