THE country’s largest Vedic organisation has issued a plea for the release of $1.4 million lodged with the now-dissolved Hindu Credit Union (HCU), which it has been trying to recover for 14 years.
The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Trinidad Inc (APS) has called for answers as to why its funds with the HCU have not been released, stating last week: “We have been pleading over the years in this matter but to no avail.”
APS president Roshan Parasramsingh told the Express that the organisation, the umbrella body for nine Vedic primary schools, is anxious to fulfil its obligations to construct a new primary and a secondary school and is in need of its money.
In a letter this month to HCU receiver Dave Rampersad, Parasramsingh stated that the association has embarked on a construction drive and “lands have already been allocated and drawing plans with the necessary approvals granted.
“We have a statutory obligation to meet as part of the construction cost before construction can proceed,” the letter stated.
Parasramsingh said the APS membership had mandated the organisation to “inquire and subsequently recover this sum of money”.
The APS head further stated that “being a religious and denominational board of reputable standing in our country, we have a moral and sacred responsibility to our nation`s children and by extension we depend on the voluntary donations of the membership to keep our work ongoing”.
The APS is seeking “a status report on the said funds and what steps can be taken to recover same”.
No small feat
In its appeal to the HCU, Parasramsingh said the APS “raised approximately $1.459,613.03 million dollars and was subsequently lodged with The Hindu Credit Union, before the company was dissolved around 2007.
“It was a herculean task to raise this sum of money,” Parasramsingh stated.
“The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Trinidad has been pleading since 2007, approximately 14 years, for our funds but our efforts were futile and frustrated.”
The APS letter noted its last correspondence from the HCU, which is in liquidation, was issued by the receiver on November 21, 2016.
That letter from the HCU noted that the Government had extended an offer of relief to HCU members and that the “name of your organisation was included in a listing that was submitted to the Ministry of Finance for consideration”.
The listing is currently with the Ministry of Finance and the APS was advised that in the event the Ministry does not facilitate the payment, “any distribution to members of the HCU by the Liquidator will be dependent on the net proceeds of the sale of the assets of the HCU.”
In the letter, Rampersad also stated he was “unable” to say when a distribution may be made.
Parasramsingh stated in his letter to the HCU that the APS “has been involved in the sphere of education for the past seventy years and has a long string of achievements to its name”.
He said “raising funding for the establishment and management of our association has always been at the forefront of our efforts” and stated again that the APS “has been trying incessantly for the past decade to recover the sum of money lodged with the Hindu Credit Union”.
“In these times of stringent financial measures, we would like to take the bold step forward in
investing in our children’s future because we have taken an oath to do so,” Parasramsingh stated.
He added that the APS wants access to its funds in order to continue its work in education and religion in the country.
Parasramsingh told the Express the organisation was hoping for a “positive and timely response on this long outstanding matter”, as there has been “no response” from the relevant authorities.
The collapse of the HCU in 2007 saw thousands of members unable to recover their deposits and investments. The company was placed in liquidation by the Commissioner of Co-operative Development in 2008, followed by a Government bailout in 2010, through the establishment of a grant relief payment scheme for depositors and shareholders.
Rampersad, who had been appointed to liquidate HCU’s assets, filed a 2008 lawsuit to invalidate the liquidation agreement, which was upheld by the local courts.
The Express was unable to reach Rampersad or Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, on the issue.