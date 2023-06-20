TRINIDAD and Tobago’s economy has drifted closer to full employment, Professor Roger Hosein has stated.
And while Hosein says this is a step in the right direction, he is however calling for caution in interpreting the trends.
“The Trinidad and Tobago labour market is in a situation where the unemployment rate in 2022 is lower than it was in 2020. That is a good step in the right direction and shows that the economy, in terms of the available data that exists, has drifted close to full employment,” Hosein told Express Business.
“This must be carefully interpreted against the trends though, in other key labour market variables. One of the things that we need to keep in mind when we look at the market, is that the number of persons with jobs in 2022 is 565,300 as compared to 623,300 in 2015,” he said.
“Even more, the labour force participation rate today is significantly lower than it was in 2000. Above all of this is the fact that we have a labour force which in 2022 was about 50,000 workers less than in 2015,” Hosein said.
Hosein said there may be several reasons why the labour force participation rate is falling in this country.
“One possible reason is that there has been a decline in real GDP and by extension a decline in the number of jobs that the formal sector can support. Another reason may be the impact of transfers and subsidies on the economy,” he said.
He said as transfers and subsidies increase as a percentage of government expenditure, it is possible it may have created a backward bending labour supply curve.
“Indeed, the rise in food prices and its decimating impact on the purchasing power capability of lower income households may have forced some workers out of the formal labour market into the informal labour market or even into the waiting embrace of gangs,” Hosein said.
Hosein said in understanding where this country’s labour market is today, it is critical to look at the distribution of employment.
Hosein said employment in this country’s agricultural sector declined considerably from 7.2 per cent in 2000 to 3.9 per cent last year.
Employment in the petroleum and gas sector of the economy as a percentage of total employment also fell and last year stood at 1.7 per cent whereas in 2015 it was at 3.3 per cent.
“Policymakers should be concerned that should there be a revival in petroleum and gas economic activity, that it would take a considerable amount of effort to restore the enormous loss of human capacity from this sector,” he said.
“And while the manufacturing sector has been one of the star performers of the T&T economy, post-2015 the deindustrialisation of this sector (in terms of share of total employment absorbed by this sector), continues, and indeed in 2022 the share of employment in the manufacturing sector of the T&T economy was about seven per cent as compared to 11 per cent in 2000 and 8.2 per cent in 2015. Clearly though between 2000 and 2022 employment shares in the services sector of the T&T economy increased from 78.6 per cent of the labour force in 2000 and by 2022 this share increased to 87.4 per cent,” he said.
Hosein said while the average annual value of the labour force participation rate in T&T between 2000-2009 was comparable to that in Caricom small states overall and above that in non-Caricom small states or all small states altogether, it has since fallen.
“Indeed, by the period 2020-2021 the labour force participation rate in T&T was significantly lower,” he said.
Hosein said to help improve labour market outcomes, policymakers in this country can consider a range of interventions.
“One of these interventions is the need to foster a greater degree of access to finance. Supporting small business development can create more job opportunities and increase labour force participation. The IDB 2022 in its Caribbean Economic Quarterly noted that firms of all sizes in Trinidad and Tobago report access to finance as a major or severe obstacle to business operations. This is concerning as access to adequate financing allows for increased levels of investments, which helps to increase productive capacity, and which helps to increase employment,” Hosein said.
He said that investing further in education and skills training programs is crucial for improving our country’s labour force participation rate.
“The government will perhaps need a task force that can help it understand in better detail how to improve the quality of our education system through a focus on primary, secondary, and tertiary education, as well as promoting technical and vocational training. Of critical note is that the IDB in its Caribbean Economics Quarterly 2022 Q1 report, noted that firms in T&T cited an inadequately educated labour force as a major obstacle,” Hosein stated.
This, he said, will ensure that individuals have the necessary skills and qualifications to meet the demands of the job market, thereby increasing their participation in the labour force.
Hosein said the task force must also consider the impact of rapidly expanding AI technology.
“It is also critical that policymakers pay more attention to improving labour market information systems and job placement services as this can facilitate better matching of job seekers with available employment opportunities,” he said.
“Against all of this we must consider the impact of the inflow of Venezuelans immigrant workers. They can be a lifeline for the T&T economy. However, it is extremely important that we manage them wisely as if they concentrate in the informal sector or in the non-tradable segment of the economy, they can lead to a perverse set of outcomes for the structure of production,” Hosein said.