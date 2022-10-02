UWI ECONOMIST Dr Roger Hosein said yesterday he “strongly supports” comments made by Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Brian Manning, in Friday’s budget debate that, in his view, the Government should eliminate the subsidy on premium fuel.
In his contribution, Manning said the fuel subsidy was designed for poverty alleviation, but that the subsidy on fuels is an inefficient means of alleviating poverty.
“It is my view that the subsidy on premium fuel should be completely removed. Anyone driving a vehicle that requires premium fuel is driving a luxury vehicle and should have no right to a fuel subsidy designed for poverty alleviation. And that includes me,” said Manning, who is the Member for San Fernando East.
Responding to Manning’s comments, Hosein, a senior lecturer in economics at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies, said: “In the context of the state of the TT economy and its dismal performance in the last six years, I strongly support the comment of Minister Manning.
“Basically, Minister Manning is saying that given the depressed state of the economy with an almost 20 per cent contraction in real GDP in the last six years that the economy is unable to carry forward any further subsidisation of premium gasoline. To me this is reasonable.”
According to Hosein, such a sharp contraction in real GDP means that the capacity of the State to do things that they would have been able to do ten to 15 years ago, is simply no longer possible.
“So given the other pressing developmental needs of our developing country, the position is not unreasonable” said Hosein.
The economist noted that according to available online International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, T&T’s growth in the period 2016 to 2021 placed it among the top 15 worst-performing economies in the world.
“Indeed, the performance of the T&T economy since 2008 has not been strong. For the year 2021, again using the available online real GDP growth data from the IMF, TT ranks as the 16th worst performing economy in the world, even though energy prices were very buoyant in 2021 as compared to 2020,” said Hosein.
He said, in his view, the performance of the T&T economy since 2008 is not a straight-line scenario, but rather suggests that something is fundamentally wrong with the structure of the economy.
“I urge policymakers to immediately restart the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) to operate in parallel to support the work that is being done at the Ministry of Finance and to help turn the TT economy around in a sustainable way. There is nothing to be lost by restarting the EDAB and possibly much to be gained,” argued Hosein.
He suggested that one way to help improve the structure of the TT economy is to reduce the size of transfers and subsidies in relation to capital injections by the State into the economy.
As it stands, he said, transfers and subsidies absorb too large a percentage of total Government expenditure and in the process have partly crowded out some Government expenditure on capital injections.
“In the context of the economic depression at play in the TT economy, it is in my opinion critical that Government focus on widening supply side capacity and this would, in part, require greater capital injections,” said Hosein, adding, “To be fair and clear, the 2023 budget did indicate that the Government is planning to inject more capital spending into the economy.”
The economist also pointed out that in the process of stimulating economic output, “great care has to be taken to ensure an increased focus on reducing the production of non-energy, non-tradeable goods in comparison to non-energy tradeable goods, so that the stock of foreign exchange is not further diminished.”
Hosein also said if the rate of murders and the crime situation in general in T&T can be reduced, we can engage a greater crowding in of private sector investment into the TT economy.
Hosein said: “If we do a simple linear estimation the number of murders that would have taken place in the TT economy since 1966 up to 2022 (I’m forecasting 2022 to be around 580 murders) is about 11,727.
“Of this total number of murders committed in the time period 1966 to 2022, 29 per cent per cent took place in the time period 2016 to 2022. In my view this is scaring away some private sector investors.”