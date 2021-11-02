Hotel room stock set to climb

WHILE Covid-19 continues to have major economic effects on the tourism industry globally, the expansion of the Marriott, Hilton, and Radisson brands to Trinidad and Tobago indicates that investor confidence exists in the local tourism economy.
This was revealed to the Express Business by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell during an interview on Friday.
Mitchell explained that globally, tourism investor confidence and optimism continue to rise gradually even in the face of the still very present pandemic.
“These hotels, which will come on stream, will add close to 700 high-quality, internationally recognised rooms to our room stock. That is a major achievement for a destination that is unique among its regional peers and it is this uniqueness that has become a major attraction.
“Even in other dual island destinations, both islands give you the same tourism attributes and the same experiences. What we have in Trinidad and Tobago are two islands that are even unique from each other.”
Mitchell believes this country’s unique features are causing international investors to inspect the destination and invest close to $2 billion in hotel developments.
“This, added to an attractive investment climate with competitive incentives, which were recently rated the best in the region, are all cause for investors to pause and take our destination seriously.”
Conference destination
With the increase in room stock, the question was put to the minister whether his ministry expects to see an increase in the hosting of business and tourism events.
Mitchell responded by saying branded hotels come with their own proven marketing plans and networks that include the destination’s name and attributes.
“When business tourists have to attend a conference and they search for hotels, these brands are often featured or attached to conferences with special rates. There is also a spillover effect where other hotels and properties definitely benefit depending on the size and nature of the conference.
“We have taken a strategic look at tourism product development and examined all elements of the infrastructure (soft and hard) that are needed to make an optimal tourism experience.”
Hotels coming on stream
The sod-turning for the Hampton by Hilton International in Piarco is expected to take place at the end of the month.
Mitchell noted that the hotel is scheduled to add another 103 quality rooms to room stock.
“Developers of the hotel have secured all of the necessary approvals for construction and the property is expected to be completed in 24 months.
“The investors will inject $65 to $70 million into this project and will employ 250 skilled and semi-skilled persons during construction. Once fully operational, 70 nationals will be employed at the hotel.”
With the Government’s aim to increase room stock, the minister said Comfort Inn and Suites located in Tobago will open its doors in December 2021 and add 74 rooms to the destination’s room stock.
The cost of the hotel stands at $70.3 million.
“During construction, the hotel employed 120 persons and upon completion 60-75 persons will be employed,” he said.
The operation of the hotel will feature linkages to other sectors for example:
• Culture and the Arts: Artwork from local artists will be featured throughout the hotel and will also feature only local heritage, culture and nature.
• Agriculture: The Hotel will source its products from the local Tobago market (where available) and will incorporate local produce into food and beverage menus.
• Sport tourism: The hotel has established partnerships with sports tour agents from the US and the UK to develop annual sporting programmes to be held in Tobago at the soon-to-be renovated tennis courts at Shaw Park as well as the under-construction Indoor Sporting Facility at Bacolet.
• Business tourism: Joint marketing and promotion efforts are being discussed with the Shaw Park Cultural Complex to offer event planners room-inclusive packages.
• Local manufacturing sector: Standing arrangements will be made with local manufacturers for cleaning products, uniforms, and consumables required for hotel operations.
The Brix by Marriott which is located at Coblentz Avenue, Port of Spain, is 90 per cent completed and will open its doors next month.
“This hotel will add 161 more rooms to the destination’s room stock at a cost of $350 million. During refurbishment and outfitting, the project employed 100 nationals and will employ up to 120 persons when operations begin,” Mitchell said.
Also, Radisson Blu, which is located on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, is targeted to open in August 2022 with 79 rooms added to room stock and the hotel costs an estimated $61.2 million to construct and outfit.
“During the construction and outfitting stages of the hotel, it employed 500 persons and upon opening will employ 100 persons. The hotel features two presidential suites and a rooftop infinity pool.”
Mitchell quickly noted that these three ongoing projects are being funded by private investors and represent an injection of $600 million to the economy.
He added that these projects have benefited from incentives under the Tourism Development Act which has become a major draw for hotel construction and development.
Marketing T&T
Asked how would Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) market the destination differently, in light of the different disruptions caused by the pandemic, Mitchell said the company is undergoing a shift in its marketing efforts with a rebranding of the destination and being an integral part of the ministry’s tourism sector recovery efforts.
“TTL has also secured accreditation for the destination from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and this will form an integral part of the destination’s marketing efforts as all the tourism studies and research show that marketing campaigns, while necessary to draw attention, will not successfully stand alone if the visitor does not see the destination engaging in efforts to ensure that guests are protected from Covid-19,” Mitchell added.
Airlines
The minister highlighted that with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines resuming flights out of Piarco as of last month, this will be a major player in bringing visitors because the service comes out of the Schipol Airport in Amsterdam.
“Schipol is a major hub in Europe and this sets up another entryway for visitors from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East into Trinidad. Similar to hotels, the brand KLM comes with its own draw and the destination is working closely with the airline to ensure that load factors are significant.”
Another strategy that is in the planning stages, at the ministry and its agency TTL is new festivals and building on existing ones to increase footfall on the islands. “What we are focusing on is not only an expanded Carnival, which includes the band launches in the lead up to the festival, but also includes the religious, cultural and community festivals that are either already happening or planned for throughout the year.”
He indicated that the ministry continues to work closely with the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) and TTL to attract new airlines as part of the destination’s route development and expansion strategy.
“We have also had enquiries from small but lucrative private/chartered services. A feature of travel after the end of Covid-19 is visitors seeking to travel within their own tight-knit groups for their own protection.
As various Governments around the globe grapple with vaccine hesitancy the minister said while a percentage cannot be ascertained as persons may have elected to be vaccinated outside of their programme, 1,725 from the tourism and cultural sectors, were vaccinated.
“The programme also gives the assurance that even if employees in this sector contract the virus that their down time and ability to spread the virus will be diminished and protect the sector against transmission,” Mitchell added.