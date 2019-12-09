SOME 24,000 households are expected to benefit this month from Government’s launch of its new “food card” debit system.
The Ministry of Social Development announced the launch of the new debit card system and said the cards were issued to “members of the 24,000 households that benefit from food cards”.
The ministry stated in a release yesterday that the months of November and December 2019 “marked the commencement of distributions of the New Debit Card for all Food Support clients of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services”.
It added, “This New Debit Card comes months after intense discussion with key stakeholders such as First Citizens Bank Ltd, as well as meetings with the Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Card delivery to approved clients commenced in Tobago last month and at selected TTPost outlets last Thursday. “In anticipation that they will be transitioned directly onto the new system, beneficiaries were invited to become recertified during a process which took place from September 2018 to present,” the Ministry disclosed. However, over 14,000 persons were removed from the system following the exercise, “notwithstanding the numerous efforts made to contact these persons”.
Safer systems
The Ministry said the card is built on a “close loop system”, which allows only the pool of participating merchants to administer services strictly for food items.
Merchants are required to acquire new card machines to facilitate the new debit card, which has its own physical features to allow for easy management, monitoring of usage and reconciliation for both the bank and the Ministry.
“It is also the Ministry’s and the bank’s efforts, to boost customer confidence and minimise risks consistent with industry standard best practices towards a safe, cost efficient, and accessible method of payment and strengthening the overall control and oversight framework for the Ministry,” it stated.
The Ministry described the process of using the card as “simple”.
“Each customer presents the card at the cashier’s register of the grocery or supermarket. Each card has an individual serial number and each client will be assigned a pin number in order to access funds once they swipe their cards,” the release advised, noting that the new system provides convenience for customers while embracing the latest technologies “to make life easier”.
The Ministry stated among its goals within the programme to “make the payments experience as seamless as possible for all clients under the Food Support Programme”.
The Ministry said it looks forward to greater management, transparency and accountability for the Programme, as the new Debit card system “will ensure that only persons who were recertified and continue to satisfy the requirements of the programme will be transitioned”.
The card offers a monthly value of $510 for families comprising one to three members, $650 for three to five persons and $800 for households of five persons.