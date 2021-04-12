Housing boost

ECONOMIST and former deputy governor of the Central Bank Terrence Farrell is forecasting that the present down phase of the country’s energy sector is going to be terminal, and oil and gas prices will never get back to the highs of the 1980s.

“This down phase of the cycle is going to be much longer, and it is going to be in fact terminal as far as crude oil and natural gas are concerned. If we are looking in the near future for some kind of upswing in respect of oil and gas prices, we will see prices going up a bit, but we are unlikely, in my view, to see prices getting back anywhere near, in real terms, to where they were in 1982,” he said.