Housing boost

The housing sector will get an injection of more than 2,000 housing units by the end of the year.
This is the aim of Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles who spoke at a housing distribution ceremony at Riverside North Corinth in San Fernando yesterday.
She said, “Notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic on the construction sector locally, the Housing Development Corporation Ltd (HDC) plans to construct more than 2,000 housing units this year under the Accelerated Housing Programme, in addition to completing those at various stages of construction under its various housing initiatives.”
She said one project which is scheduled for completion by early 2022 is Edinburgh Towers in Chaguanas.
“That project started in 2006 and was stalled in 2011. However, in 2020, the HDC initiated a three-stage process for completing the works on the Edinburgh Towers, of which the first two stages are currently in progress and are expected to be completed by June 2021. Once completed, these two ten-storey steel structure, apartment buildings will have an expected yield of 140 apartments, as the floor plan of each tower is expected to accommodate five three-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments.”
Healthy living
Beckles said specialist contractors would be procured to carry out the common work sections/packages, while the outfitting works on the various floors will be done by contractors of the Small and Medium Contractors (SMC) Project pool.
“In the last few years, the HDC has been able to incorporate multi-mix family residences (that is, Single Family Units, Townhouses, Duplexes and Apartments) with the necessary infrastructure and recreational spaces that are within easy access to commercial and social amenities, so as to promote healthy, communal living, as well as holistic development of the entire family,” she said.
Most of the housing units are being built either under the Small and Medium Contractors Housing initiative, the Public-Private Partnership arrangements or the Housing Construction Incentive Programme, in addition to those funded under the Infrastructure Development Fund, she said.
“The intentional use of small and medium-sized contractors encourages competitive pricing while maintaining structural design quality, ensuring we also have units that can be accessed by low-income families for as little as $500,000 with the two per cent mortgage facility available from the TTMF (Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance),” she said.
“This will not only assist in meeting the demand for low-cost housing but will also stimulate economic activity and create jobs as well as create opportunities for these businesses to grow and support their workers, families and communities. Currently, there is over $500 million committed to Public Private Partnership arrangements which is important in advancing our housing construction programme,” she added.
Affordable housing
Showcasing some of the statistics for the year, Beckles for the first quarter of 2021, the TTMF has recorded 152 loans at the two per cent mortgage facility arising primarily from HDC transactions and these are valued at $153 million; and 54 loans at the five per cent facility valued at $35.3 million.”
Highlighting the importance of affordable housing, Beckles said the housing units distributed yesterday are priced ranging between $650,000 to $675,000.
Close to 50 housing units were given to qualifying persons from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s housing database yesterday, but the ceremony had to be scaled down in keeping with Covid-19 regulations.
Twenty-six recipients were given their keys yesterday at Riverside North, Corinth, San Fernando, and the remaining 24 recipients will collect their keys at the HDC’s main offices, Beckles said.
“These units are for communities in Central and South Trinidad including this location of Riverside North, Corinth and a few on the East-West Corridor,” she added.
“The HDC stands to collect approximately $28 million from revenue sales once the mortgages on these properties have been closed. This will go a long way in helping us to advance our public housing programme and clear the outstanding debt to contractors,” she said.
For persons who may not be able to afford mortgages, Beckles said, “Our Rent to Own and Rental programmes are designed to address the housing needs of those applicants.”